Sheffield United vs Liverpool: Match preview, where to watch, kick-off details and more | Premier League 2019/20

Liverpool rested players in the midweek victory over MK Dons

Liverpool travel to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United in Saturday's early kick-off. The match-day 7 clash will see Jurgen Klopp's men attempt to consolidate their position at the summit of the table by maintaining their 100% record.

The hosts, on the other hand, have adapted to life at the top flight relatively seamlessly, and currently occupy 10th spot on the standings, having lost just two of their opening six Premier League fixtures, although they were knocked out of the League Cup by Sunderland in a 1-0 defeat at home.

The Reds are the only side in England's top four divisions who are yet to drop a single point, and they head into the fixture with confidence, having dispatched League One side MK Dons 2-0 in the League Cup third round, with a squad composed mostly of youth team players.

Kick-off details

Date - Saturday, 28 September 2019

Time - 12:30 pm GMT (local time), 12:30 pm (WAT), 5:00 pm (IST)

Venue - Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Where to watch: Star Sports Network (India); NBCSN, Telemundo, fuboTV (USA)

Head-to-Head record

Sheffield United wins - 45

Draws - 31

Liverpool wins - 61

Total matches played - 136

This will be the first meeting between the two since 2007, as Sheffield got relegated at the end of that season, and have not been promoted since. On that occasion, a 1-1 draw was played out at Bramall Lane, while Liverpool won the reverse fixture 4-0.

Players to watch

Sheffield United - John Lundstram

John Lundstram joined Sheffield United from Oxford United upon the promotion of the former in the summer of 2017 to the Championship, and helped immensely in their promotion to the Premier League.

Despite the step-up in quality in the top-flight, the 25-year-old has been unfazed and has been the major creative force through the middle for Chris Wilder's side.

So far this season, Lundstram has scored one and assisted another for The Blades, and Sheffield United would be counting on his performances to keep them in the Premier League.

Liverpool - Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane finished last season as the joint-highest goalscorer in the Premier League, and so far this season, the Senegalese international has continued from where he left off.

The 27-year-old has played a major role in Liverpool's impressive start to the season, scoring four goals and assisting one from six matches as Klopp's men continue their quest for a first-ever Premier League title.

Having been rested in midweek, Mane will fancy his chances of getting among the goals against a Sheffield defense that has conceded six goals so far this season.

Betting odds

Sheffield United win - 8.80

Draw - 5.15

Liverpool win - 1.36

Bookmaker - Bet9ja

Disclaimer: Odds correct as of the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.