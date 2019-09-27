Sheffield United vs Liverpool: Predicted XI, injury news, suspension lists and more | Premier League 2019-20

Liverpool would be looking to make it seven wins from seven at Bramall Lane

After midweek action in the EFL Cup, attention would once again turn to the Premier League this weekend as matchday 7 begins with an early clash between Sheffield United and Liverpool.

The hosts got knocked out of the League Cup at home by League One side Sunderland and they would seek to improve upon their 10th position in the league by picking up points against Liverpool.

For Jurgen Klopp, it was the same old story of another day another victory and despite fielding a significantly weakened and young squad in the League Cup, Liverpool recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory against MK Dons.

Injury news

First choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker is still out with a calf injury, although there have been positive updates about his recovery. Backup right-back Nathaniel Clyne (ACL) and Divock Origi (ankle) have also been ruled out of the fixture against the Blades.

Suspension lists

There are no suspension worries for Jurgen Klopp in the Premier League.

Kick-off details

Date - Saturday, 28 September 2019

Time - 12:30 PM GMT (local time), 12:30 PM (WAT), 5:00 PM (IST)

Venue - Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Where to watch: Star Sports Network (India); NBCSN, Telemundo, fuboTV (USA), SuperSports (Nigeria)

Team news and predicted XI

Klopp would field a very strong starting lineup to ensure victory

Jurgen Klopp rested most of his regular first-teamers for the League Cup clash with MK Dons and fielded an entirely different XI from the one that defeated Chelsea last weekend, handing debuts to youngsters like Rhian Brewster and Harvey Elliott. Senior squad players Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dejan Lovren and James Milner also featured.

It would, however, be back to business for the Reds and their manager would field his strongest team as the quest for a maiden Premier League title continues.

The back-four from the win over Chelsea would likely remain unchanged, with Adrian manning the posts in the continued absence of Alisson, while Van Dijk and Matip would be complemented by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson on the flanks.

The midfield could see Klopp tinker things a little with one eye on the midweek Champions League fixture against RB Salzburg, with James Milner possibly starting in place of Gini Wijnaldum.

In attack, the front three would likely remain unchanged, with Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah leading the line, although Klopp could hand a first start of the season to Xherdan Shaqiri.