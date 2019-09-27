Sheffield United vs Liverpool Preview: Match prediction | Premier League 2019/20

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool continue their quest for a long-awaited Premier League title as they travel away to Sheffield United's Bramall Lane this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's men are fresh off Carabao Cup commitments, and they saw off an MK Dons challenge quite comfortably in midweek. Their attention now firmly shifts to Chris Wilder's men, and the objective will be to secure maximum points, with no room for complacency at the summit of the Premier League.

A win will see Liverpool stretch their advantage to 8 points at the top, piling the pressure on Manchester City, with the Cityzens having an evening kickoff on Saturday.

Sheffield United have had a somewhat okay start to life in the top flight, with the newly-promoted side 10th on the table. The highlight of their season so far are points nicked off established Premier League teams Chelsea and Everton.

The last time both sides met, the Reds put 4 goals past the Blades at Anfield, and Liverpool will be hoping for a repeat of that scoreline. However, this game will be at Bramall Lane, and Liverpool has a dreadful record there, with no wins in 3 encounters.

The Blades are a very compact counter-attacking side and will look to play direct and long passes, breaking away at the slightest opportunity. However, Sheffield has come up short twice at home this season and will be coming up against a Liverpool side which is currently on a ruthless 15-game winning streak.

Liverpool have also been leading at the interval in all 6 of their Premier League wins so far this season, with the bulk of their goals scored before halftime. On the other hand, the Blades have struggled to hit the back of the net regularly, only finding the net once during the first half in 6 matches played.

Match prediction

The Merseyside Reds have the reputation of starting the party very early, and they have won their last 12 encounters against newly-promoted teams. Therefore, it could turn out to be a very uncomfortable afternoon for Sheffield, with Liverpool tightening their grip at the top of the Premier League table.

Final score: Sheffield United 0-4 Liverpool