Sheffield United vs Liverpool Preview: Match preview, betting odds, head-to-head, and more | Premier League 2019/20

Tony Akatugba FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 3 // 27 Sep 2019, 05:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool's Sadio Mane in action

It's a clash of last year's Premier League runners up vs the Championship runners up as Liverpool go on an away trip to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United. The Reds will be looking to make it 16 wins on the trot at a venue they have failed to win in during their last three visits there.

The Blades are enjoying somewhat of a good spell in the English top-flight, with 2 wins, 2 draws, and 2 losses enough for 10th spot with the same number of points accrued as giants like Manchester United and Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp's men will seek to extend their dominance at the summit of the Premier League, with Manchester City playing later in the evening.

However, the Blades would be looking to throw a spanner in the works, drawing inspiration from their impressive outings against Chelsea and Everton. They shared the spoils with Chelsea and beat Everton away at Goodison Park.

Despite Liverpool's dismal record away at Bramall Lane, the conquerors of Europe may be a bridge too far for Chris Wilder and his men.

Venue and kickoff information:

Venue: Bramall Lane

Date: September 28, 2019

Kickoff: 12:30 pm (BST)

Match officials:

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Advertisement

Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn

Fourth official: Oliver Langford

VAR: David Coote

Assistant VAR: Andy Halliday

Head-to-head:

The sides have played a total of 6 times, with both teams having 2 wins apiece. The spoils have been shared twice.

Did you know?

Since the 2014/15 season, Chris Wilder has won more games in England and garnered more points than any manager in the top 4 tiers.

Liverpool has never won at Bramall Lane, with 3 games played there and no victories.

Liverpool has won their last 12 Premier League matches against promoted sides, scoring a whopping 35 goals in the process.

All of Sheffield United's goals (7) so far this season have been scored by different players.

Form Guide:

Sheffield United: LWDLWL

Liverpool: WWWLWW

Betting odds:

Sheffield United win: 7.99

Liverpool win: 1.37

Draw: 5.12

BTTS: 1.83 (Y), 1.87 (N)

Bookmaker: Betway