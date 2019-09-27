Sheffield United vs Liverpool Preview: Where to watch | Premier League 2019/20

Liverpool talisman, Mohamed Salah

The Premier League race is a ruthless affair, and with each passing season, it has turned into a sprint and not a marathon due to the antics of Liverpool and Manchester City. The title race has heated up even before other teams have hit their stride, and it is shaping up to be a very thrilling one.

The defending champions Manchester City and title challengers Liverpool are once again on either side of the Premier League fixture list, and the Reds have an opportunity to open up a mammoth 8 point lead as they travel away to Sheffield United for the early kickoff.

Bramall Lane is a stronghold the Reds have never breached, but Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be relishing the opportunity to set the record straight, with their mean streak of 12 wins against newly-promoted sides a harsh reminder of how unwelcoming the Reds are.

Chris Wilder and his men have had a somewhat interesting start to life in the Premier League, with interesting results against top sides like Chelsea and Everton. They snatched a draw against Chelsea and beat Everton at Goodison Park in a true David vs Goliath rendering.

They'll be looking to play a compact game against Liverpool and hitting them on the counter in a bid to extend their formidable home record against the visiting English giants.

That will be a tall order though, as this Liverpool side takes no prisoners, and will relish the chance to put daylight between themselves and Pep Guardiola's Man City, extending their mean 15 game winning streak in the process.

Sheffield United have also lost their last 4 home games in all competitions, most recently losing to Sunderland at home in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

This doesn't look like the game they'll break that duck, with the European champions having a reputation of ruthlessly starting things early, as they have been leading before the interval in all 6 of their Premier League encounters so far.

Where to watch

US: NBC SN

India: Star Sports Select 1

Canada: DAZN

United Kingdom: BT Sport 1