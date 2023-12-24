Sheffield United vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th December 2023

Both Sheffield United and Luton Town will look to build on encouraging results at the weekend as they lock horns at Bramall Lane on Boxing Day.

Sheffield United went to Villa Park on Saturday and ended Aston Villa's 15-game winning streak by holding them to a 1-1 draw.

It looked like Cameron Archer's 87th-minute strike would earn them three crucial points but Unai Emery's men pulled one back through Nicolo Zaniolo in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

It was still a good result for the Blades but they remain 20th in the Premier League table with just nine points, five behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest. Their Tuesday opponents Luton Town are 18th in the table with 12 points.

Luton Town finally managed to translate a good performance at home into valuable points as they beat Newcastle United 1-0 on Sunday. Andros Townsend scored the game's only goal as a blunt Newcastle attack struggled to make anything of all the possession they enjoyed (66%).

Luton have managed to take the game to their opposition at home this season. They led against the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City before eventually losing both those matches.

But Sunday's result against the Magpies, which marked just their third win of the season, could do their confidence a world of good ahead of this crucial Boxing Day matchup against fellow relegation-battlers Sheffield.

Sheffield United vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Luton Town have picked up just a single win over Sheffield United in their past seven league meetings. However, that win came at Bramall Lane in their most recent clash in March in the 2022-23 season.

Luton have never won back-to-back league visits to Bramall Lane before.

Luton have picked up 11 wins in their last 14 away league matches against Yorkshire sides.

Sheffield United last won a top-flight game on Boxing Day back in 1990, a 1-0 win over their Tuesday opponents Luton Town.

Luton Town have managed to win three of their last five league matches played on Boxing Day.

Sheffield United vs Luton Town Prediction

Their weekend results were well-earned and the importance of the fixture won't be lost on either side. As such, this is likely to be a cagey contest with both teams likely to share the spoils.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Luton Town

Sheffield United vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

