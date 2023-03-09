Sheffield United vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2023

Sheffield United play host to Luton Town at Bramall Lane in round 36 of the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The Hatters will set out to end their poor run against the hosts, having failed to win any of the last six meetings between the sides since 1996.

Sheffield United returned to winning ways on Tuesday as they edged out Reading 1-0 at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Prior to that, the Blades suffered a 1-0 loss at Blackburn Rovers on March 4 which saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

With 67 points from 35 matches, Sheffield United are currently second in the EFL Championship table, 10 points off first-placed Burnley.

Meanwhile, Luton Town continue to stake their claim for a place in the playoffs as they picked up a deserved 1-0 win over Swansea City last Saturday.

Rob Edwards’ men are currently unbeaten in three straight matches, picking up seven points from a possible nine since February’s 1-0 loss against Burnley.

With 57 points from 35 matches, Luton Town are currently fifth in the league table, three points above seventh-placed Millwall just outside the playoffs places.

Sheffield United vs Luton Town Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 19 wins from the last 45 meetings between the teams, Sheffield United boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Luton Town have picked up 15 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

The Blades are unbeaten in six straight games against Luton Town, claiming three wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss in January 1996.

Edwards’ side are unbeaten in their last six away games in the league, picking up four wins and two draws since December’s 2-1 loss at Middlesbrough.

Sheffield have won eight of their last nine home games across all competitions, with a 3-1 loss against Middlesbrough on February 15 being the exception.

Sheffield United vs Luton Town Prediction

Sheffield have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and will be looking to pick up their fourth win in five matches this weekend. However, they face a resilient Luton side, who boast the division’s joint second-best points tally away from home, claiming 31 points from 17 matches.

We predict a cagey affair on Saturday, with both sides canceling each other’s efforts.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Luton Town

Sheffield United vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Sheffield’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of Luton’s last seven outings)

