Sheffield United vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th August 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Sheffield United lock horns with Pep Guardiola's impressive Manchester City side in an important clash at Bramall Lane on Sunday, August 27.

Sheffield United vs Manchester City Preview

Sheffield United are currently 16th in the Premier League standings and have struggled so far this season. They slumped to a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Cityzens edged Newcastle United to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Sheffield United vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a good historical record against Sheffield United and have won 54 out of the 126 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sheffield United's 38 victories.

Sheffield United are winless in their last eight league games against Manchester City, with their previous victory against Cityzens coming by a narrow 1-0 margin in January 2000.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 10 matches against Sheffield United in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat in the top flight coming by a 4-2 margin in 1992.

Manchester City have conceded only one goal and have kept nine clean sheets in their 10 matches against Sheffield United in the Premier League - the highest percentage of clean sheets by one team against another in the competition.

Sheffield United vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City are in the midst of a transition at the moment but remain one of the most formidable teams in the Premier League. The likes of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Sheffield United are struggling to cope with the rigors of the top flight and will need to miracle to hold their ground on Sunday. Manchester City are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sheffield United 0-4 Manchester City

Sheffield United vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes