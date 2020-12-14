Sheffield United vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Sheffield United are set to welcome Manchester United to Bramall Lane on Thursday in their next Premier League fixture.

Sheffield United come into this game following a 3-0 loss to Southampton on Sunday at the St. Mary's Stadium.

Goals from attacker Che Adams, Scotland international Stuart Armstrong and forward Nathan Redmond secured a comfortable win for Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton.

Full time at St Mary's.

Manchester United, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Manchester City in the latest edition of the Manchester derby on Saturday at Old Trafford.

A gritty encounter saw both sides place emphasis on defensive solidity, resulting in a combined four shots on target.

Battling to a third clean sheet in our last four #PL games at home



🔴 #MUFC

#MUNMCI

Sheffield United vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

In five previous encounters between the two Premier League teams, Manchester United hold the clear advantage. They have won four games and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other in June this year, with Manchester United beating Sheffield United 3-0. A hattrick from France international Anthony Martial ensured a decisive victory for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's side.

Sheffield United form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-L-L-L

Manchester United form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-W-W-D

Sheffield United vs Manchester United Team News

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder will be unable to call upon the services of defender Kean Bryan and centre-back Jack O'Connell, who are both out injured. There are doubts over the availability of Scotland international Oli McBurnie and goalkeeper Simon Moore.

Injured: Jack O'Connell, Kean Bryan

Doubtful: Simon Moore, Oli McBurnie

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Manchester United will be without centre-back Phil Jones, who is injured. Veteran striker Edinson Cavani is a doubt to feature.

Injured: Phil Jones

Doubtful: Edinson Cavani

Suspended: None

Sheffield United vs Manchester United Predicted XI

Sheffield United Predicted XI (5-3-2): Aaron Ramsdale, George Baldock, Chris Basham, John Egan, Phil Jagielka, Enda Stevens, Sander Berge, Ethan Ampadu, John Fleck, Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-3-3): David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

Sheffield United vs Manchester United Prediction

Sheffield United are struggling this season, after a fine performance last time around. They sit at the bottom of the league table, with one point in 12 games. Given their current form, they seem destined for relegation.

Manchester United, on the other hand, continue to be an inconsistent team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. They sit eighth in the league table, five points behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

Manchester United will be the favorites to win the game, as Sheffield United look for inspiration from their talismanic manager Chris Wilder. We expect a comprehensive victory for the visitors on Thursday night.

Prediction: Sheffield United 0-3 Manchester United

