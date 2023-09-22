Sheffield United vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2023

Sheffield United will welcome Newcastle United to Bramall Lane in the Premier League on Sunday, as they continue to strive for their first win of the season.

The hosts have suffered four defeats in their five league games thus far and fell to a narrow 2-1 away loss at Tottenham Hotspur last week. Gustavo Hamer broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute and they were cruising towards their first win of the season before conceding twice in stoppage time.

Richarlison scored the equalizer in the 98th minute and Dejan Kulusevski bagged the winner just two minutes later. To add injury to insult, Oli McBurnie was sent off in the 14th minute of stoppage time.

The visitors returned to winning ways after three consecutive defeats last week. Callum Wilson scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 64th minute as they overcame Brentford at home.

They continued their form in the UEFA Champions League as well and held AC Milan to a goalless draw in their campaign opener on Tuesday.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 128 times in all competitions, with their first competitive meeting dating back to 1894 in the FA Cup. These meetings have been contested closely between them, with the hosts having a narrow 50-49 lead in wins, while 29 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2020-21 Premier League edition, with both teams recording 1-0 home wins.

Five of the last eight meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

The visitors have won three of their last four away games in all competitions.

In the Premier League, they have met eight times, with all games producing conclusive results. The visitors have recorded five wins while three games have gone the hosts' way.

Newcastle United have kept four clean sheets in their eight Premier League meetings against the hosts.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United Prediction

The Blades have endured a winless run across all competitions this season, suffering five defeats in six games. After a 1-0 defeat in their campaign opener against Crystal Palace, Sheffield United have scored in their following four games in the Premier League and should be able to find the back of the net in this match.

Paul Heckingbottom will have as many as nine players unavailable for this clash, with McBurnie's red card making him the latest player on the list.

The Magpies returned to winning ways in their previous league outing and will look to continue that form in this match. They have kept four clean sheets in their last six meetings against the hosts.

Interestingly, they are winless in their away games this season, failing to score in two of the three games. Eddie Howe will be without the services of Joelinton and Joe Willock on account of injuries. Martin Dubravka is also unavailable, though he has not started in the Premier League thus far.

Howe benched a few players in the Champions League draw against AC Milan, so he should be able to field a strong starting XI in this match. Newcastle should be able to capitalize on the hosts' struggles to record a narrow win.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-2 Newcastle United

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle to win.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Callum Wilson to score or assist any time - Yes