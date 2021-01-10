Sheffield United vs Newcastle United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Sheffield United are still looking to register their first win in the Premier League this season as they host Newcastle United on Tuesday.

Newcastle United will be hoping to join the pack that's jointly chasing an entry into the top half of the Premier League as they travel to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United. The Blades finally found some joy on the pitch as they picked up a 3-2 win against Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup last night.

100 - After being stuck on 99 wins for 21 games, Chris Wilder has won his 100th game in charge of Sheffield United in all competitions (P214 W100 D47 L67). Bladesman. pic.twitter.com/tY9mQWATtX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 9, 2021

On the other hand, Newcastle United's journey in the FA Cup was cut short by Arsenal who defeated them thanks to strikes from Emile Smith Rowe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in extra time. But despite their latest setback, the Magpies will feel quite confident about taking on Chris Wilder's men.

🎙 Steve Bruce on #ARSNEW:



"When you come here, especially in a cup tie, and are presented with the opportunities that we had then you hope we can take one. I couldn't be more pleased with how they've gone about it but we needed to take that big opportunity when it came." pic.twitter.com/bIzJlNSRvu — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 9, 2021

The Blades have drawn two and lost 16 in the Premier League so far and are certain to return to the Championship unless they turn their form around in miraculous fashion. They remain 12 points away from safety.

Steve Bruce's men who are currently at 15th are expected to come out of the gates swinging against their opponents who are yet to keep a clean sheet this season. There were a lot of positives to take away from their defeat against Arsenal.

However, the Magpies haven't won any of their last seven games across all competitions and have lost five of those. As such, this trip to Bramall Lane comes just at the right time for Newcastle United.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head

Sheffield United and Newcastle United have locked horns 126 matches till date. It has mostly been an even affair so far with Sheffield United winning 49 matches and Newcastle United 48.

29 matches have ended in a draw. The last time the two sides met was in June in the Premier League and Newcastle United won the game 3-0. Newcastle United have, in fact, won all of their last five league matches against Sheffield United.

Sheffield United form guide: D-L-L-L-W

Newcastle United form guide: L-L-D-L-L

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United Team News

Sheffield United

Sheffield United will assess the injuries of Enda Stevens and George Baldock before the game on Tuesday after the duo missed out on their FA Cup game against Bristol Rovers. They are both doubts for the game against Newcastle United.

Olie McBurnie is likely to be sidelined once again and the same applies to Jack Robinson as well.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Enda Stevens, George Baldock, Olie McBurnie and Jack Robinson

Suspensions: None

Newcastle United

As for Newcastle United, Jamal Lewis will likely sit this one out as well after picking up a knee injury in training last week. Allan Saint-Maximin is still recovering after contracting the coronavirus. Callum Wilson and Jonjo Shelvy are expected to return to the squad after being left out against Arsenal as a precautionary measure.

Injuries: Jamal Lewis, Allan Saint-Maximin

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United Predicted Lineups

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Aaron Ramsdale; Kean Bryan, John Egan, Ethan Ampadu; John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, Chris Basham, Ben Osborn, Bogle; Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick

Newcastle United Predicted XI (5-4-1): Dubravka; Matt Ritchie, Ciaran Clark, Fabian Schar, Federico Fernandez, DeAndre Yedlin; Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey, Almiron; Callum Wilson

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United Prediction

Sheffield United have been backed into a corner and though Newcastle United haven't won many admirers this season with their extremely cautious approach, they'd still fancy their chances against the Blades. We don't think Sheffield United will get their engine started even on Tuesday.

Match prediction: Sheffield United 0-1 Newcastle United