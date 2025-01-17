Sheffield United vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2025

Sheffield United and Swansea City are back in action in the EFL Championship when they square off at Bramall Lane on Saturday. Both sides head into the weekend fresh off the back of crashing out of the FA Cup and will be looking to secure a morale-boosting result.

Sheffield United were dumped out of the FA Cup last Thursday when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium. The Blades now turn their focus to the Championship, where they snapped their three-game winless run on January 4 courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road.

Sheffield have picked up 52 points from their 26 Championship matches so far to sit third in the league standings, just one point behind league leaders Leeds United.

Like this weekend’s host, Norwich City were sent packing from the FA Cup as they were hammered 4-0 by Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion last Saturday.

The Canaries now return to action in the Championship, where they are on a four-game unbeaten run, claiming three wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss against Sunderland on December 21.

Norwich City have picked up nine wins and nine draws from their 26 league games to collect 36 points and sit 11th in the table, but could move into eighth place with a win this weekend.

Sheffield United vs Norwich City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 29 wins from the last 76 meetings between the sides, Norwich City hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Sheffield United have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 20 occasions.

The Blades are unbeaten in their last eight games against Norwich City, picking up five wins and three draws since a 1-0 defeat in September 2017.

Norwich have failed to win eight of their most recent nine away matches, losing four and claiming four draws since the start of October.

Sheffield United vs Norwich City Prediction

Still licking their wounds from the cup disappointments, Sheffield United and Norwich City will be looking to secure a morale-boosting result this weekend. Sheffield boast the division’s third-best points tally at home this season (29) and we are backing them to come away with the desired result against the Canaries, who have struggled on the road.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Norwich City

Sheffield United vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sheffield United to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Norwich’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

