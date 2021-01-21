Sheffield United vs Plymouth Argyle prediction, preview, team news, and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Embattled Sheffield United will be hoping to continue their run in the FA Cup when Plymouth Argyle come to the Bramall Lane on Saturday for a fourth-round clash.

On course to become one of the worst-ever sides in the Premier League after an atrocious run so far, the Blades have finally enjoyed some success in recent days.

They defeated Bristol Rovers in the last round of this competition before picking up their first win in the top-flight just days later.

Chris Wilder's team beat Newcastle United at home to cut the manager some slack. However, a 3-1 thumping at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last weekend has brought them back down to earth.

This might boost the confidence of the Pilgrims, who aren't in a much better shape either, but are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions.

They've dispatched Lincoln City and Championship side Huddersfield in the competition to get this far, and enter the contest following a 2-1 victory in Sunderland.

However, the League One side haven't reached the fifth round of the FA Cup since the 2005-06 season.

Sheffield United vs Plymouth Argyle Head-To-Head

The sides have clashed 46 times, with Sheffield United coming out on top on 21 occasions compared to Plymouth's 15.

This will be their first meeting since December 2014 when the Blades thumped the Plymouth side 3-0 in the second round of the FA Cup.

Sheffield United Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-L

Plymouth Argyle Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W

Sheffield United vs Plymouth Argyle Team News

Sheffield United

Jack O'Connell and Sander Berge are long-term absentees for the Blades and will also miss the upcoming clash. Meanwhile, Ben Osborn and Oli McBurnie's participation is in doubt.

Injured: Jack O'Connell and Sander Berge

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Plymouth Argyle

The Pilgrims will be without the services of George Cooper and Gary Swayer, who are injured. Midfielder Panutche Camara is available again after serving his suspension in the last game.

Injured: George Cooper and Gary Swayer

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sheffield United vs Plymouth Argyle Predicted XI

Sheffield United (3-5-2): Aaron Ramsdale; Chris Basham, John Egan, Ethan Ampadu; Jayden Bogle, John Lundstrum, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Ben Osborn; David McGoldrick, Lys Mousset.

Plymouth Argyle (3-5-2): Michael Cooper; Will Aimson, Jerome Opoku, Kelland Watts; Joe Edwards, Panutche Camara, Tyrese Fornah, Danny Mayor, Conor Grant; Luke Jephcott, Ryan Hardie.

Sheffield United vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction

This might seem like a lop-sided fixture but Sheffield have been so atrocious that it's not easy to pick them as favorites.

However, we expect them to advance to the next round after some extra-time shenanigans.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Plymouth Argyle