Sheffield United vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24th 2025

Sheffield United take on Sunderland in the Championship play-off final at the Wembley in London on Saturday. The winner will earn a berth in next season's Premier League.

Chris Wilder's Sheffield finished third in the standings, behind Leeds United and Burnley. The Blades then saw off Bristol City 3-0 away and home to storm into the final.

In the second leg at home last week, Kieffer Moore, Gustavo Hamer and Callum O'Hare strikes gave Wilder's side a commanding 6-0 aggregate win, having triumphed 3-0 at Bristol days earlier in the first leg.

Meanwhile, Regis Le Bris' Sunderland finished fourth in the points table, but a whopping 14 points behind Sheffield. After ending the season with five straight losses, the Black Cats won 2-1 at Coventry City in the play-off semi-final first leg before drawing 1-1 at home in the return to advance.

Ephron Mason-Clarke's 76th-minute strike had sent the tie to overtime, where Daniel Ballard broke Coventry hearts in the second minute of stoppage time to avert a shootout and book a final date with Sheffield.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Sheffield-Sunderland Championship play-off final clash at the Wembley:

Sheffield United vs Sunderland head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 147 meetings across competitions, Sunderland lead Sheffield 67-54, with each side winning their regular-season clashes at home earlier this season.

The two teams have split their last 10 meetings across competitions.

Neither side have won a Championship play-off final before, with Sheffield going 0-4 - the longest drought by any team - and Sunderland losing twice.

Sheffield's 14-point difference to Sunderland in the regular season is the biggest between two play-off finalists since 1988-89.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Sheffield W-W-D-W-L; Sunderland: D-W-L-L-L

Sheffield United vs Sunderland prediction

While the two sides finished third and fourth, respectively, in the regular season, but with a significant points difference, Sheffield and Sunderland start afresh in the latest instalment of their long-standing rivalry.

Sheffield flexed their muscles with a resounding win over Bristol in both legs of the play-off semis, while the Black Cats did it the hard way, avoiding a shootout by the barest of margins.

Le Bris' side hold the head-to-head advantage in the fixture and have won their last two games at the Wembley, where Sheffield are winless in seven games. having not won there since beating Cardiff City in the 1925 FA Cup final.

However, on current form, Sheffield have the edge and momentum and should see off the Black Cats in a tight contest.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-0 Sunderland

Sheffield United vs Sunderland betting tips

Tip-1: Sheffield to win

Tip-2: Sheffield to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They haven't conceded in three of their last four games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Three of their last four meetings have had at least two goals.)

Bold Tip: Callum O'Hare to score: Yes (West Ham's Bobby Zamora in 2005 is the last player to score in both legs of the play-off semis and the final.)

