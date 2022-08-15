Sheffield United vs Sunderland prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Sheffield United will host Sunderland at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night in another matchday of the new English EFL Championship season.

The Blades have struggled to impress this season. They were knocked out of the EFL Cup last week following a 1-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion before playing out a 2-2 draw against Middlesbrough at the weekend.

Sheffield United sit ninth in the league table with four points from three games and will be looking to return to winning ways on Wednesday.

Sunderland have also had mixed results so far this season. They were knocked out in the first round of the cup competition after losing 2-0 to Sheffield Wednesday before playing out a 2-2 draw against Queens Park Rangers in their last league outing in which they squandered a two-goal lead in the final five minutes of the game.

The Black Cats sit sixth in the league table with five points from an obtainable nine. They will be looking to bounce back from their latest results when they play later this week.

Sheffield United vs Sunderland Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 143 meetings between Sheffield United and Sunderland. The hosts have won 66 of those games while the visitors have won 51 times. There have been 26 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a cup clash back in 2019 which the Black Cats won 1-0.

Sheffield United Form Guide (All Competitions): D-L-W-L-L

Sunderland Form Guide (All Competitions): D-L-W-D-D

Sheffield United vs Sunderland Team News

Sheffield United

The home side have a couple of injured personnel ahead of their midweek clash, including Chris Basham, Jack Robinson, Adam Davies, Jayden Bogle and Jack O'Connell. Enda Stevens picked up an injury against Watford and remains a doubt for this one.

Injured: Chris Basham, Jack Robinson, Adam Davies, Jayden Bogle, Jack O'Connell

Doubtful: Enda Stevens

Suspended: None

Sunderland

Daniel Ballard came off injured last time out and is a major doubt for this one. Niall Huggins and Leon Dajaku are both injured and will not feature for the visitors.

Injured: Niall Huggins, Leon Dajaku

Doubtful: Daniel Ballard

Suspended: None

Sheffield United vs Sunderland Predicted XI

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Wesley Foderingham; Rhys Norrington-Davies, John Egan, Anel Ahmedohodzic; Max Lowe, John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, George Baldock; Iliman Ndiaye, Sander Berge; Billy Sharp

Sunderland Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Anthony Patterson; Dennis Cirkin, Danny Batth, Luke O'Nien; Lynden Gooch, Corry Evans, Daniel Neil, Jack Clarke; Alex Pritchard; Ross Stewart, Ellis Simms

Sheffield United vs Sunderland Prediction

Sheffield United are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their four games this season. They showed solidity on home turf at the back end of the previous campaign and will fancy their chances ahead of this one.

The Black Cats have also won just one of their four games this season. The gulf in class and quality between the sides should see the hosts win here.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Sunderland

