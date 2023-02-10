Sheffield United vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11, 2023

Sheffield United and Swansea City will lock horns at Bramall Lane in round 31 of the Championship on Saturday (February 11).

The Blades are on a fine run of 12 games without defeat and will look to continue in the same vein.

Sheffield cruised through to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Wrexham on Tuesday. The Blades will now turn their attention to the Championship, where they are unbeaten in nine games, winning seven.

With 58 points from 29 games, Sheffield are second in the points table, ten points above third-placed Middlesbrough outside the automatic promotion places.

Meanwhile, Swansea failed to find their feet last time out, as they suffered a 4-3 home loss against Birmingham City. Russell Martin’s side have now failed to win their last three games, drawing twice, since a 3-1 victory over Sunderland on January 14.

With 39 points from 29 games, the Swans are 13th in the standings, level on points with 14th-placed QPR.

Sheffield United vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sheffield hold a clear upper hand in the fixture, claiming 21 wins from the last 45 meetings.

Swansea have picked up 13 victories in that period, while 11 gameshave ended all square.

Sheffield are unbeaten in three games against Swansea and have won four of their last five home games against them.

The Swans are winless in three games and have managed just one win in nine away Championship games.

Sheffield head into the weekend unbeaten in their last 12 games across competitions since a 1-0 loss against Rotherham United in November.

Sheffield United vs Swansea City Prediction

While Swansea will look to arrest their slump, they will go up against an in-form Sheffield side firing on all cylinders. The Blades have won their last five home games across competitions and should continue their fine run.

Prediction: Sheffield United 3-1 Swansea City

Sheffield United vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sheffield

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been less than five bookings in the last ten meetings between Sheffield and Swansea.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corners in their last five clashes.)

