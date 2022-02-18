Sheffield United vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Sheffield United host Swansea City at Bramall Lane in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to return to winning ways.

The Blades saw their run of four consecutive wins end with back-to-back goalless draws against Huddersfield Town and Hull City.

Regardless, Paul Heckingbottom's side moved up from 10th place to eighth, with 47 points accumulated from 30 games.

The Swans recovered from a 3-0 pounding at Stoke with a 3-1 win against Bristol in their last outing, which brought them up to 16th position.

However, they've lost on their last two trips and risk losing for a third away game in a row for the first time since a run of seven between February and April 2019.

Sheffield United vs Swansea City Head-To-head

There have been 43 clashes between the sides in the past, with the Blades winning on 19 occasions and losing to the Welsh side 13 times.

The two teams played out a goalless draw in the August reverse fixture.

Sheffield United Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-W

Swansea City Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L

Sheffield United vs Swansea City Team News

Sheffield United

The Blades will remain without their strike duo Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick, while Jack O'Connell is a long-term absentee, having missed the entire campaign so far with a knee injury.

Injured: Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick, Jack O'Connell

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Swansea City AFC @SwansOfficial



Joël on the Piroe x Obafemi link-up



bit.ly/35azGi5 🗣 “Michael and I have a good feeling when we are in the team together, and it’s always good when we are forward players and we are scoring goals because it all helps the team.”Joël on the Piroe x Obafemi link-up 🗣 “Michael and I have a good feeling when we are in the team together, and it’s always good when we are forward players and we are scoring goals because it all helps the team.” Joël on the Piroe x Obafemi link-up 🔗👉 bit.ly/35azGi5 https://t.co/rDEHFCQsof

Swansea City

Kyle Naughton and Nathanael Ogbeta are both injured, but Ryan Bennett is available for selection after missing their last game through suspension.

Injured: Kyle Naughton, Nathanael Ogbeta

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sheffield United vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Sheffield United (3-4-2-1): Wes Foderingham (GK); Jack Robinson, John Egan, Chris Basham; Rhys Norrington-Davies, Conor Hourihane, Oliver Norwood, George Baldock; Iliman Ndiaye, Morgan Gibbs-White; Oli McBurnie.

Swansea City (3-4-2-1): Andy Fisher (GK); Finley Burns, Ben Cabango, Ryan Manning; Hannes Wolf, Matt Grimes, Flynn Downes, Cyrus Christie; Jamie Paterson, Joel Piroe; Michael Obafemi.

Sheffield United vs Swansea City Prediction

The Blades will be desperate to return to winning and scoring ways after consecutive 0-0 draws. Their Welsh counterparts are confident after their last win and boast a good record in the fixture of late too.

It will be close and perhaps end in a draw once again too, but with a few goals.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Swansea City

