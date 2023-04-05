Sheffield United vs Wigan Athletic Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7th 2023 

Sheffield United will host Wigan Athletic at Bramall Lane on Friday in another round of Championship football.

The home team have endured a largely solid campaign and are inching closer to a return to the Premier League after a two-season absence. They picked up a narrow 1-0 win over Norwich City in their last game, with Manchester City loanee James McAtee scoring the sole goal of the game just after the hour mark.

Wigan, meanwhile, have struggled to pick up points in the league this season and are staring down the relegation barrel. However, they returned to winning ways last weekend with a 1-0 win over struggling Queens Park Rangers, with Max Power scoring the winner from the penalty spot just six minutes after kickoff.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the Championship standings with just 34 points picked up so far. They are five points away from safety at the moment and will be looking to reduce that gap with maximum points this weekend.

Sheffield United vs Wigan Athletic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 21 meetings between Sheffield and Wigan. The hosts have won 10 of those games while the visitors have won six times. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last three games in this fixture after going winless in their previous three.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Sheffield have picked up 36 points on home turf in the league this season, the fourth-highest in the English second-tier so far.

Eight of Wigan's 18 league defeats this season have come away from home.

The Blades have the second-best defensive record in the EFL Championship this season with a goal concession tally of 33.

Sheffield United vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

Sheffield are on a three-game winning streak and have now won four of their last five games across all competitions. They have won all but two of their last 11 home games and will be looking forward to Friday's game.

Wigan's latest result ended an eight-game winless run and they will aim to build on that this weekend. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Sheffield United 3-0 Wigan Athletic

Sheffield United vs Wigan Athletic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last eight matches)

