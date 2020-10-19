Sheffield Wednesday vs Brentford prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2020-21

Sheffield Wednesday will host Brentford on Wednesday at the Hillsborough Stadium in their next EFL Championship fixture.

Sheffield Wednesday secured a 1-0 win over Birmingham City on Saturday at St. Andrew's. A second-half penalty from Scotland international Barry Bannan was enough to earn three points for Garry Monk's men.

Brentford, on the other hand, beat Coventry City 2-0 on Saturday at the Brentford Community Stadium. A brace from new signing, striker Ivan Toney, sealed the deal for Thomas Frank's side.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Brentford Head-to-Head

In 16 previous encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Sheffield Wednesday have won seven games, lost six and drawn three.

The two clubs last met each other a few months ago, with Brentford thrashing Sheffield Wednesday 5-0. A brace from young midfielder Josh Dasilva and goals from Danish midfielder Emiliano Marcondes, French winger Bryan Mbeumo and Ghana international Tarique Fosu secured the win for Brentford.

Sheffield Wednesday form guide in the Championship: W-D-L-D-W

Brentford form guide in the Championship: L-W-D-L-W

Sheffield Wednesday vs Brentford Team News

Sheffield Wednesday have a few injury concerns to deal with. Defender Dominic Iorfa, centre-back Tom Lees, attacker Izzy Brown, young midfielder Liam Shaw and Scotland international Liam Palmer are all out due to injuries.

Injured: Dominic Iorfa, Tom Lees, Izzy Brown, Liam Shaw, Liam Palmer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Brentford manager Thomas Frank will be unable to call upon the services of Denmark international midfielder Christian Norgaard, who is out with an injury.

Injured: Christian Norgaard

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield Wednesday vs Brentford Predicted XI

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (4-4-2): Cameron Dawson, Moses Odubajo, Aden Flint, Joost van Aken, Kadeem Harris, Adam Reach, Barry Bannan, Massimo Luongo, Elias Kachunga, Josh Windass, Callum Paterson

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Henrik Dalsgaard, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Rico Henry, Emiliano Marcondes, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Sergi Canos

Sheffield Wednesday vs Brentford Prediction

Sheffield Wednesday began their league season with a 12-point deduction, and lie at the bottom of the league table as a result. Much will rely on attackers like Josh Windass and Elias Kachunga, alongside new signing Callum Paterson.

Brentford, on the other hand, narrowly missed out on promotion last season. Key players Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma have departed for Aston Villa and West Ham United respectively, and players like Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney will have to step up if they are to enjoy a positive campaign.

Brentford have had a rocky start to the season, but should have the necessary quality to triumph over Sheffield Wednesday.

Prediction: Brentford 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday

