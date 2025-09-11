Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th September 2025

Bristol City visit Hillsborough on Saturday to face off with Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Championship, looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season. In four games so far, the Robins have won and drawn twice each to accumulate eight points in the bag and occupy sixth position on the league table.

After starting their campaign with an epic 4-1 drubbing of Sheffield United, Gerhard Struber's side drew consecutively with Charlton Athletic and Derby County.

Those results appeared to puncture their early momentum, but Bristol recovered to beat Hull City 4-2 in their last league fixture to return to winning ways in emphatic fashion.

During this period, they also marched past MK Dons in the first round of the EFL Cup, but Fulham ended their run in the second by inflicting a 2-0 defeat.

Sheffield Wednesday, though, remain winless in the new Championship season. Back-to-back losses to Leicester City and Stoke City left them pointless after two games, but they produced a comeback against Wrexham to draw 2-2 and earn their first point. Swansea City, though, poured cold water over their celebrations as the Welsh side picked up a 2-0 win in Sheffield.

With a single point in the bag, the Owls are second from bottom in the table, ahead of only their city rivals, Sheffield United, who are the only side to have lost every single game in the league thus far.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 68 clashes between the sides in the past, with Sheffield Wednesday winning 31 times over Bristol City and losing on 19 occasions.

Bristol last beat Sheffield in November 2023 (1-0 in the Championship). Since then, Sheffield are winless in their next three fixtures against the Robins.

The sides have drawn their last two games: 0-0 in October 2024 and 2-2 in January 2025.

Including the EFL Cup games, Sheffield Wednesday haven't won any of their six official matches of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City Prediction

The Robins are the better side on paper, as Sheffield Wednesday have truly failed to show up in the season thus far. Their fragile defense means the visitors should have a field day at Hillsborough.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Bristol City

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bristol City to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

