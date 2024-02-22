Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24, 2024

Sheffield Wednesday host Bristol City at the Hillsborough Stadium on Saturday (February 24) in the Championship.

The hosts have endured a difficult run of results but continue their fight for survival. Sheffield beat Millwall 2-0 in their last game, with Ike Ugbo and Anthony Musaba scoring in the first half to lead the Owls to a hard-fought road win. Sheffield are 23rd in the league table with 29 points from 33 games.

Bristol, meanwhile, have struggled recently and fallen behind in the race for the playoffs. They lost 1-0 to relegation battlers Queen Park Rangers last time out. They are 12th with 44 points.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 65 meetings between the two sides, with Sheffield leading 30-19.

Bristol are unbeaten in three games in the fixture.

Sheffield are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.

The Owls are the lowest-scoring side in the Championship with 26 goals.

Only five of the Robins' 12 league wins this season have come on the road.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City Prediction

Sheffield have won two of their last three games after going winless in six They have lost just one of their last six games at home.

Bristol, meanwhile, saw their run of back-to-back wins snapped recently. They have, however, won just twice on the road since October and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Sheffield 1-0 Bristol

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of their last six meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have found the back of the net in two of their last six matchups.)