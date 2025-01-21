Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22nd 2025

The action continues in round 28 of the EFL Championship as Sheffield Wednesday play host to Bristol City on Wednesday. The Robins have failed to win their last seven visits to the Hillsborough Stadium and will be looking to end this poor run.

Sheffield Wednesday continued to struggle for results as they suffered a 3-0 thrashing against Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday. The Owls have now failed to win five of their last six matches across all competitions, claiming two draws and losing three, including a penalty-shootout defeat against Coventry City in the FA Cup third round on January 11.

Sheffield Wednesday have picked up 37 points from their 27 Championship games to sit 10th in the league table, level on points with Wednesday’s visitors in ninth place.

Like the hosts, Bristol City were left empty-handed at the weekend as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Coventry at the Coventry Building Society Arena. This followed a 2-1 loss against Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round on January 11, a result which saw their four-game unbeaten run come to an end.

While Bristol City will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend, results on the road offer little optimism as they have failed to win their last six away matches since the second week of November.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 31 wins from the last 67 meetings between the sides, Sheffield Wednesday boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Bristol City have picked up 19 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 17 occasions.

Sheffield are unbeaten in their last seven home games against the Robins, claiming five wins and two draws since a 3-2 defeat in December 2012.

Bristol City have failed to win their last six away matches, losing four and claiming two draws since a 2-0 victory at Norwich City on November 9.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City Prediction

Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City will be looking to get one over the other on Wednesday as they sit level on points in the top half of the table. However, we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Bristol City

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in six of their last eight encounters)

