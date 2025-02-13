Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

Sheffield Wednesday will host Coventry City at the Hillsborough Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have exceeded expectations in the league this season and are making a surprise push for the promotion playoffs as they sit eighth in the table with 45 points.

They beat Swansea City 1-0 on the road last time out, with Micheal Smith coming off the bench to score the game-winner midway through the second half and the Owls their first win at the Swansea.com Stadium in over four decades.

Frank Lampard's Coventry City are playing well in the league at the moment and are back in the top half of the table as they continue their push for playoff football. They picked up a narrow 1-0 win over Queens Park Rangers in their last match, with Bobby Thomas scoring a towering header to secure maximum points for the Sky Blues at the death.

The visitors are one point and two places behind their weekend opponents in the league table and will be keen to leapfrog the Owls with a win on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 90 meetings between Wednesday and Coventry. The home side have won 30 of those games while the visitors have won six more, with their other 24 contests ending in draws.

The hosts have won just one of their last seven games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

The Owls have conceded 48 goals in the Championship this season, the joint-highest of any team in the top half of the table.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City Prediction

Wednesday's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to pick up consecutive wins for the first time this year. They have lost just one of their last nine games at the Hillsborough Stadium and will head into the weekend clash as slight favorites.

Coventry have won all but one of their last six Championship games after winning just one of their previous five in the competition. They have won their last two games on the road but may have to settle for a point against a dogged Wednesday side.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Coventry City

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last five matchups)

