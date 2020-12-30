Sheffield Wednesday vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Sheffield Wednesday welcome Derby County to the Hillsborough Stadium on Friday in their next EFL Championship fixture.

Sheffield Wednesday come into this game following a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough on Wednesday at the Hillsborough Stadium.

Goals from Scotland international Callum Paterson and young midfielder Liam Shaw in the first half secured the win for Sheffield Wednesday. Winger Duncan Watmore scored the consolation goal for Middlesbrough.

+3⃣ to end 2020.



Big performance, big win, now on to Friday #swfc pic.twitter.com/4wXvxBqEPQ — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) December 29, 2020

Derby County, on the other hand, beat Birmingham City 4-0 on Wednesday at St. Andrew's.

Goals from Poland international Krystian Bielik, Scottish midfielder Graeme Shinnie, attacker Colin Kazim-Richards and young midfielder Jason Knight secured the win for the Rams.

Four goals.

Three points.

Clean sheet.



Departing 2020 in 𝗦𝗧𝗬𝗟𝗘! 😎 pic.twitter.com/T8yS1lbdsf — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) December 29, 2020

Sheffield Wednesday vs Derby County Head-to-Head

In 25 previous encounters between the two sides, Derby County hold the clear advantage. They have won 13 games, lost three and drawn nine.

Advertisement

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with Derby County beating Sheffield Wednesday 3-1.

A brace from Wales international Tom Lawrence and a goal from Republic of Ireland international Jason Knight sealed the victory for Derby County. Attacker Josh Windass scored the consolation goal for the Owls.

Sheffield Wednesday form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-W-D-W

Derby County form guide in the EFL Championship: D-D-W-L-W

Sheffield Wednesday vs Derby County Team News

Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday have a few injury concerns. They will be without Dutch centre-back Joost van Aken, winger Adam Reach, defender Dominic Iorfa, German defender Julian Borner, striker Jack Marriott and centre-back Aden Flint.

Injured: Aden Flint, Julian Borner, Jack Marriott, Dominic Iorfa, Adam Reach, Joost van Aken

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Derby County

Meanwhile, Derby County interim manager Wayne Rooney will be without former Manchester United attacker Tom Lawrence and veteran centre-back Curtis Davies, who are both injured. Attacker Martyn Waghorn is suspended.

Injured: Curtis Davies, Tom Lawrence

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Martyn Waghorn

Sheffield Wednesday vs Derby County Predicted XI

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (3-5-2): Keiren Westwood, Tom Lees, Chey Dunkley, Liam Palmer, Moses Odubajo, Joey Pelupessy, Liam Shaw, Izzy Brown, Kadeem Harris, Callum Paterson, Josh Windass

Derby County Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Marshall, Nathan Byrne, Andre Wisdom, Matt Clarke, Craig Forsyth, Jason Knight, Krystian Bielik, Graeme Shinnie, Louie Sibley, Colin Kazim-Richards, Kamil Jozwiak

Advertisement

Sheffield Wednesday vs Derby County Prediction

Sheffield Wednesday announced the departure of manager Tony Pulis recently, and the hotseat remains vacant. The Owls sit 22nd in the league table. The new manager will have the difficult task of keeping Sheffield Wednesday in the division.

Derby County, on the other hand, have been impressive under interim manager Wayne Rooney. The former Manchester United star is edging closer to being appointed as the permanent manager, with the Rams now out of the relegation spots and 20th in the table.

Derby County are in good form, while Sheffield Wednesday will be on the market for a new manager. The Rams should be able to capitalize on the Owls' insta

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Derby County

Also Read: 10 best forwards in Serie A this year (2020)