Sheffield Wednesday vs Doncaster Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22

Sheffield Wednesday entertain Doncaster Rovers in League One action at Hillsborough Stadium on Saturday.

The third tier of English football's 2021-22 season kicked off last week.

Sheffield Wednesday were held to a goalless draw by Charlton Athletic last week while Doncaster gave up a one-goal lead against Wimbledon at home and suffered a 2-1 loss in the opening fixture of the campaign.

Doncaster were in action in the EFL Cup on Wednesday. They moved onto the second round after defeating Walsall 4-3 on penalties after both sides failed to find the back of the net in the 90 minutes.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Doncaster Rovers Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 19 times across all competitions. While the hosts have 11 wins to their name, only three have come since the turn of the century.

They have clashed eight times in the 21st century. All games have produced conclusive results with three wins for the hosts and five in a row for Doncaster. The visitors have six wins in this fixture while the two teams have shared the spoils just twice so far.

Sheffield Wednesday form guide (all competitions): D-L

Doncaster Rovers form guide (all competitions): L-W

Sheffield Wednesday vs Doncaster Rovers Team News

Sheffield Wednesday

Josh Windass has been ruled out on account of a thigh injury while Callum Paterson has also been ruled out after suffering a concussion in their previous game against Charlton Athletic. He had to be taken off the pitch in the 13th minute.

Olamide Shodipo missed the trip to London on account of a muscle strain that he picked up in the Carabao Cup clash against Huddersfield Town and is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Josh Windass, Callum Paterson

Doubtful: Olamide Shodipo

Suspended: None

Doncaster Rovers

The visiting side will be without the services of Fejiri Okenabirhie for at least two months on account of a foot injury. Jordy Hiwula was ruled out earlier this month with an ankle injury.

Ben Close and John Bostock have recovered from COVID-19 and were already part of the league fixture last week and cup fixture on Wednesday. Anthony Greaves earned a direct red card in the Cup fixture and is suspended for the game.

Injured: Fejiri Okenabirhie, Jordy Hiwula

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Anthony Greaves

Sheffield Wednesday vs Doncaster Rovers Predicted XI

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Jaden Brown, Sam Hutchinson, Dominic Iorfa, Jax Hunt; Barry Bannan, Massimo Luongo, Lewis Wing; Andre Green, Florian Kamberi, Dennis Adeniran

Doncaster Rovers Predicted XI (4-4-2): Pontus Dahlberg; Charlie Seaman, Tom Anderson, Ro-Shaun Willaims, Kyle Knoyle; Dan Gardner, John Bostock, Ed Williams, Lirak Hasani; Tiago Süer Barbaros Çukur, Omar Bogle

Sheffield Wednesday vs Doncaster Rovers Prediction

Sheffield Wednesday recorded just one shot on goal in their last game and with the loss of another attacking player, it seems they will struggle in front of goal.

Doncaster haven't looked solid in their two games so far in this campaign, so a stalemate looks like the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Doncaster Rovers

