Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield prediction, preview, team news and more | Carabao Cup 2021-22

Sheffield Wednesday invite Huddersfield to Hillsborough Stadium for Carabao Cup action on Sunday. This will be the first competitive game of the 2021-22 campaign for both teams.

Sheffield were involved in as many as six friendlies in the pre-season, they won three and lost three. Huddersfield have played four friendlies so far and they too have a 50-50 record with two wins and two losses.

The hosts were relegated to League One after finishing last in the EFL Championship. They made it to the third round of the Carabao Cup last season while Huddersfield were eliminated in the very first round.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Head-to-Head

The two clubs have faced each other 25 times across all competitions. They have met once in the League Cup as well. Huddersfield recorded a 4-2 win in that fixture.

Overall, the head-to-head record is even at the moment with nine wins for each side and seven games ending in a draw. They last squared off in the Championship fixture in March at Sunday's venue. Callum Patterson's own goal helped secure a point for Huddersfield in that fixture.

Sheffield Wednesday form guide (Club Friendlies): W-L-L-W-W

Huddersfield form guide (Club Friendlies): L-L-W-W

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Team News

Sheffield Wednesday

The only injury concern for the Owls in this Cup tie is attacking midfielder Josh Windass. He picked up a hamstring injury in the pre-season clash with West Bromwich Albion.

The extent of his injury is not yet clear but he is out of contention for the game against Huddersfield.

Back to work this morning after last night's friendly 🔵⚪️#swfc pic.twitter.com/hkcqFGpgDc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) July 28, 2021

Injured: Josh Windass

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Huddersfield

Huddersfield have a lengthy injury list at the moment. Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Fraizer Campbell are ruled out as they are still going through COVID-19 related protocols.

Rolando Aarons has been struggling with a recurring knee injury and Aaron Rowe has an issue with his foot. Pipa will miss the game on account of a groin injury.

CC: " Pipa will not be involved on Sunday because he only trained for a week before Fleetwood.



"He continued to have pain from his groin injury last year.



"He'll be out of the team for the next four or five days and we'll see how he does."#htafc — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) July 30, 2021

Injured: Rolando Aarons, Aaron Rowe, Pipa

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Fraizer Campbell

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Predicted XI

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Julian Borner, Callum Paterson, Dominic Iorfa; Alex Hunt, Barry Bannan, Massimo Luongo, Liam Palmer; Andre Green, Olamide Shodipo; Charles Hagan

Huddersfield Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lee Nicholls; Ollie Turton, Matty Pearson, Naby Sarr, Harry Toffolo; Juninho Bacuna, Reece Brown; Josh Koroma, Lewis O'Brien, Duane Holmes; Danny Ward

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Prediction

It is difficult to predict how a team might perform in the very first game of the season. Huddersfield have some key players ruled out with injuries for this game and that might prove to be the deciding factor when the two sides clash on Sunday.

We predict a narrow win for the home team.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Huddersfield.

