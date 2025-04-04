Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025

Sheffield Wednesday lock horns with Hull City in the 40th round of games in the Championship on Saturday, The two sides are in oppositve halves of the points table.

Danny Rohl's Sheffield are coming off a 1-1 draw at Cardiff City last weekend. Isaac Davies' first-half opener for the hosts was cancelled out by Michael Ihiekwe just past the hour-mark as a share of the spoils ensued at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The stalemate took the Owls up to 12th in the standings, with 52 points from 39 games, winning 14.

Meanwhile, Ruben Selles' Hull are fresh off a 1-0 home defeat to Luton Town in their previous outing. After a goalless first half, Alfie Jones put through his own net one minute into the second period, which turned out to be the only goal of the game at the MKM Stadium.

With a four-game unbeaten streak - including two wins - snapped, the Tigers dropped to 21st in the points table, just a point above the drop zone, with 40 points, winning 10.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Sheffield-Hull Championship clash at Hillsborough:

Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 60 meetings across competitions, Sheffield lead Hull 24-16, including a 2-0 away win in the Championship in the reverse fixture, in their last clash.

Sheffield have won three of their last five clashes in the fixture - all in the Championship - losing two.

The Owls are winless in six home games - all in the Championship - losing the last three.

Hull have one win in their last five road outings - all in the Championship - losing two.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Sheffield: D-L-W-W-L; Hull: L-D-W-D-W

Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull City prediction

Both sides have had underwhelming campaigns, especially Hull, who are hovering perilously close to the relegation zone as they seek to avoid dropping down to the third tier.

In terms of head-to-head, Sheffield hold a clear advantage, including winning their last three meetings across competitions. The Owls are looking to complete their first league double over Hull in 34 years, having won the reverse fixture 2-0.

However, Sheffield's poor home form could scupper their hopes of a positive result. Nevertheless, Hull's form on the road recently has been nothing to write home about, so expect a narrow win for the Owls.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Hull City

Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull City

Tip-1: Sheffield to win

Tip-2: Sheffield to keep a clean sheet: No (The Owls haven't kept a clean sheet in three games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last four meetings have had at least two goals.)

