Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 1st 2024

Sheffield Wednesday will host Hull City at the Hillsborough Stadium on Monday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have endured an overall difficult campaign but continue their fight for survival. They returned to winning ways on Friday, beating Preston North End 1-0, with Marvin Johnson scoring the sole goal of the game midway through the first half to hand the Owls their first win at Deepdale since 2011.

Sheffield Wednesday sit 23rd in the Championship standings with 19 points from 25 games. They are two points above last-placed Rotherham United and will be looking to widen that gap on New Year's Day.

Hull City, meanwhile, have performed largely well this season and are now pushing for a spot in the promotion playoffs at the end of the campaign. They beat Blackburn Rovers 3-2 in their last match, squandering a two-goal lead in the first half before Alfie Jones got on the scoresheet just after the hour mark to help the Tigers reclaim the lead and ultimately secure maximum points.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 57 meetings between Wednesday and Hull. The hosts have won 21 of those games while the visitors have won 16 times. There have been 20 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Wednesday are the lowest-scoring side in the English second tier this season with a goal tally of just 18.

Hull have picked up 17 points on the road in the league this season. Only the top three teams in the table have picked up more.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull City Prediction

Wednesday's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and they will be looking to build on that next week. They have lost just one of their last four home games and will be hopeful of a result here.

Similarly, Hull saw their latest result end a run of consecutive losses and will be looking to kick on from that on Monday. They have had their struggles on the road of late but should have enough to win this one.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Hull City

Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hull City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)