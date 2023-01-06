Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023

Sheffield Wednesday will welcome Newcastle United to the Hillsborough Stadium in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday (January 7).
The hosts secured their place in the third round with a 2-0 win over Morecambe and 2-1 win over Mansfield Town. Newcastle, meanwhile, have earned a direct place in the third round with 19 other Premier League teams.
Sheffield are in good form at the moment. They're unbeaten in their last nine games across competitions, winning their last three in League One, scoring nine goals and conceding just once.
Newcastle, meanwhile, have suffered just one defeat across competitions this season. They're unbeaten in their last 15 games, but their last Premier League game (against Arsenal) ended in a draw.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have crossed paths 130 times across competitions, including their first meeting in the erstwhile League Division in 1898. Sheffield lead 57-42, while 31 games have been drawn.
- The hosts have won their last three meetings against the Magpies and are unbeaten in their last four meetings.
- They have met seven times in the FA Cup, where Newcastle have been the better side, winning five games and losing once.
- Four of their last six meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United Prediction
The Owls have been in solid form this season and will look to extend their winning run to four games across competitions. They have suffered just one defeat in their last six home games against Newcastle.
The Magpies, meanwhile, have kept clean sheets in their last six games across competitions. Both teams head into the game in a rich vein of form, but the visitors should be eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Newcastle
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5
Tip 3: Sheffield to score first - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes
Tip 5: Miguel Almiron to score or assist any time - Yes
Tip 6: Michael Smith to score any time - Yes