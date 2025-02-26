Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28, 2025

Sheffield Wednesday play Sunderland at the Hillsborough Stadium on Friday in the Championship. The hosts are 12th with 45 points from 34 matches.

Sheffield lost 4-0 to promotion chasing Burnley in their last match, conceding thrice in the final half hour as they recorded their heaviest away league defeat since August.

Sunderland, meanwhile, suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat to Hull City in their last match. Anthony Patterson's first-half own goal handed the Black Cats their first home league defeat of the campaign. The Black Cats are fourth in the Championship with 62 points from 34 games.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 131 meetings between the two teams. Sunderland lead 52-50.

The two teams have alternated wins in their last four matchups, with the Black Cats cruising to a 4-0 victory in their most recent contest.

The Owls have scored 46 Championship goals this season, the highest by any team in the bottom half of the pile.

All but one of Sunderland's six league defeats this season have come on the road.

Regis Le Bris' men have the fourth-best offensive and defensive records in the second tier, with 50 goals scored and 31 conceded.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland Prediction

Sheffield have lost three of their last four league games after losing one of their previous six. They have, however, lost just two of their last 10 home matches.

Meanwhile, Sunderland have lost their last two matches after losing one of their previous nine. They have had mixed results on the road off late but should do enough to edge this one.

Prediction: Sheffield 1-2 Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sunderland

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Sunderland's last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of the Owls' last nine home matches.)

