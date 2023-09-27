Sheffield Wednesday host Sunderland at the Hillsborough Stadium on Friday (September 29) in the Championship.

The hosts have endured a difficult start to life in the second tier and are still searching for their first win. Sheffiel lost 3-0 to Swansea City in their last game, managing just one shot on target.

Sheffield sit rock-bottom in the league table with just two points from an obtainable 24.

Sunderland, meanwhile, had a slow start to their season but have bounced back. They lost 1-0 to Cardiff City in their last game.

The visitors are fifth in the league table with 13 points from eight games.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 128 competitive meetings between the two teams, with Sunderland leading 50-49.

The two sides last faced off in a Carabao Cup clash in August last year, which Sheffield won 2-0, ending a three-game winless streak in the fixture.

Sunderland have scored 15 goals in the English Championship this season, the third-highest in the competition so far.

The Owls are the lowest-scoring side in the English second tier this season, scoring only five times.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland Prediction

Sheffield are on an eight-game winless run across competitions,losing six. They have lost three of their last four games at home.

Sunderland's latest result, meanwhile, ended a three-game winning streak. They are in much better form than their upcomimg oppoenents Sheffield and should win this game fairly comfortably.

Prediction: Sheffield 0-2 Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sunderland

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last six meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last six matchups.)