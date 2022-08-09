Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2022-23 

Sheffield Wednesday will host Sunderland at the Hillsborough Stadium on Wednesday night in the first round of the 2022-23 League Cup.

The home side opened their League One campaign with an entertaining 3-3 draw against Portsmouth which saw them take the lead twice, fall behind and later come back to draw level late in the game. They picked up their first win of the season last time out, beating MK Dons 1-0, and will be looking to build on that this weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday have won the cup competition once. They were knocked out at this stage of the competition last season after losing to Huddersfield Town on penalties and will be hoping for better luck this time around.

Sunderland also picked up a point in their first league outing after playing 1-1 against Coventry City. They then beat Bristol City 3-2 in their second game, with Everton loanee Ellis Sims scoring his first goals for the club.

The visitors enjoyed a brilliant run in the League Cup last season, making it to the quarterfinals before losing to Premier League side Arsenal. They will hope they can replicate those heights this season.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 127 meetings between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland. The hosts have won 48 of those games while the visitors have won 50 times. There have been 29 draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in the League One playoffs back in May, with the Black Cats winning the tie 2-1 on aggregate.

Sheffield Wednesday Form Guide (All Competitions): W-D-L-L-W

Sunderland Form Guide (All Competitions): W-D-D-L-L

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland Team News

Sheffield Wednesday

Akin Famewo is a doubt for this one after picking up an injury last time out. Michael Smith is out with an injury and will not play here.

Injured: Michael Smith

Doubtful: Akin Famewo

Suspended: None

Sunderland

Niall Huggins has not featured for the visitors since last October due to an injury and will remain out of the side this week.

Injured: Niall Huggins

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland Predicted XI

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (3-5-2): David Stockdale; Jack Hunt, Ben Heneghan, Dominic Iorfa; Liam Palmer, Oluwafisayo Dele-Bashiru, Will Vaulks, Barry Banan, Marvin Johnson; Callum Patterson, Josh Windass

Sunderland Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Anthony Patterson; Ajibola-Joshua Alese, Danny Batth, Daniel Ballard; Lynden Gooch, Elliot Embleton, Daniel Neil, Jack Clarke; Alex Pritchard; Ross Stewart, Ellis Simms

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland Prediction

The Owls are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings after losing their final two pre-season games.

Sunderland are also undefeated in their two competitive outings so far this season. They have been impressive on the road this year and should come out on top.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Sunderland

