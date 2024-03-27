Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29th, 2024

Sheffield Wednesday lock horns with Swansea City in the 39th round of games in the Championship on Friday (March 29).

Xisco Munoz's Sheffield are coming off a 6-0 hammering at Ipswich Town in their last outing. The Owls conceded thrice in each half, with Omari Hutchinson opening the scoring in both halves.

Either side of his strikes, Cameron Burgess and Nathan Broadhead made it 3-0 at half-time. Ali Al-Hamadi's late brace made it an utterly forgettable outing for Sheffield, who are 23rd in the standings after 38 games but only a point off safety.

Meanwhile, Luke Williams' Swansea are coming off a 2-0 home win over Cardiff City just before the international break. Liam Cullen scored midway through the first half before Jamal Lowe's stoppage-time strike sealed the deal. Swansea are 15th in the points table with 46 points from 38 games.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Sheffield-Swansea Championship clash:

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 36 meetings across competitions, Sheffield lead Swansea 13-10.

The Owls are winless in five games with Swansea, losing thrice. Their reverse fixture this season saw the Swans winning 3-0 at home.

Sheffield have only one loss (2-0 to Leeds United) in their last six home games across competitions, winning thrice. That loss came in their most recent outing, though.

Swansea have won just twice in their last 10 games on the road, losing four, including 1-0 to Bristol City in their last outing.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Sheffield: L-L-W-W-W; Swansea: W-L-D-W-W

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City prediction

Both sides have had underwhelming campaigns, especially Sheffield, who face a battle to avoid the drop.

Both Sheffield and Swansea are in similar recent form - winning thrice in five games - but the Owls have lost their last two games, conceding a whopping eight goals without scoring.

The recent head-to-head record is in Swansea's favour, though, with the Swans losing just once in 11 meetings, winning six, including the last two. Expect the trend to continue.

Pick: Sheffield 0-2 Swansea

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City betting tips

Tip 1: Swansea to win

Tip 2: Swansea to keep a clean sheet: Yes (The Swans have won the last two games in the fixture without conceding.)

Tip 3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last eight meetings have produced at least two goals.)