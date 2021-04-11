Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

EFL Championship action continues with relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday taking on promotion-chasing Swansea City at the Hillsborough Stadium.

The Owls are in second-last spot in the standings as a result of a dismal points tally of 35 points from 40 matches. Swansea City, on the other hand, occupy the fourth position courtesy of 72 points from the same number of games.

Sheffield Wednesday will go into Tuesday's game on the back of an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at the hands of QPR. That was preceded by an impressive 5-0 win over Cardiff City. Swansea City won their last fixture in convincing fashion, handing Milwall a 0-3 home loss.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City have played 11 games between them in which the former has only won one game. Swansea City have prevailed in four of those matches, with six games ending in stalemates.

The last match between the two Championship sides ended in a 1-1 draw. Andre Ayew's 60th-minute goal canceled out Adam Reach's 27th-minute strike to help Swansea City gain a point that day.

Sheffield Wednesday form guide: L-W-L-W-D

Swansea City form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Advertisement

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City Team News

Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has no injury concerns for Tuesday's encounter and will have the full squad available for selection.

However, centre-forward Calum Paterson and centre-back Osaze Urhoghide are risking suspension. Both have accumulated four yellow cards each thus far.

💬 JS: “We’ll fight for the full 18 points that are left this season. We still believe, you have to, we’ll fight for all the points.” #QPRSHW — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) April 10, 2021

Swansea City

Centre-forward Liam Cullen is out with an ankle injury and is expected to join the team in June.

Goalkeeper Steven Benda remains unavailable because of the same issue, while left-winger Jordan Morris is sidelined following a cruciate ligament rupture.

Tivonge Rushesha will not be available for selection due to a torn knee ligament.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City Predicted XIs

Sheffield Wednesday (3-4-1-2): Joe Wildsmith; Osaze Urhoghide, Tom Lees, Julian Borner; Liam Palmer, Sam Hutchinson, Barry Bannan, Adam Reach; Josh Windass; Callum Paterson, Jordan Rhodes

Advertisement

Steve Cooper outlines the reasons behind our club-wide boycott of social media.



Over to you, social media companies... pic.twitter.com/frQ8gpvEhR — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) April 8, 2021

Swansea City (4-3-3): Freddie Woodman; Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett, Marc Guehi, Ryan Manning; Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Conor Hourihane; Andre Ayew, Wayne Routledge, Jamal Lowe

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City Prediction

Swansea City's position in the table suggests that Steve Cooper's men should not have any difficulty in sealing three points on Tuesday.

Their recent form has been a concern, but star players like Wayne Routledge and Conor Hourihane's pedigree should come to the fore. We expect Swansea City to win this encounter.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Swansea City