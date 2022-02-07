Sheffield Wednesday vs Wigan Athletic prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22

Sheffield Wednesday entertain second-placed Wigan Athletic in their upcoming League One fixture on Tuesday at Hillsborough Stadium.

The hosts made it three wins in a row in the English third tier as they secured a 2-0 away win at Burton Albion on Saturday. Wigan Athletic are six points behind leaders Rotherham but have played three games fewer.

Their last two league outings have ended in draws and they will be hoping to return to winning ways here. They were in action in the FA Cup fourth round against Stoke City and suffered a 2-0 loss, with Gwion Edwards being sent off in the 73rd minute.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Wigan Athletic Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 13 times across all competitions so far and all games have produced conclusive results, with eight matches ending in a win for the home side and five games going Wigan's way.

They last met in league action at DW Stadium in September, with the game ending in a 2-1 win for the Owls.

Sheffield Wednesday form guide (League One): W-W-W-L-W

Wigan Athletic form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-W-W

Sheffield Wednesday vs Wigan Athletic Team News

Sheffield Wednesday

The home side are expected to be without the services of Dominic Iorfa, Lewis Gibson, Harlee Dean, Chey Dunkley, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Dennis Adeniran, Olamide Shodipo, Tyreece John-Jules, Josh Windass and Lee Gregory for this game.

No player absent in their win over Burton is expected to return in time for this game.

Sheffield Wednesday @swfc



Three clean sheets on the spin Solid.Three clean sheets on the spin Solid.Three clean sheets on the spin 💪 https://t.co/LPcW8piQsG

Injured: Dominic Iorfa, Lewis Gibson, Harlee Dean, Chey Dunkley, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Dennis Adeniran, Olamide Shodipo, Tyreece John-Jules, Josh Windass, Lee Gregory

Suspended: None

Wigan Athletic

Max Power, Thelo Aasgaard and James McClean are the three absentees for the trip to central UK, while Gwion Edwards' red card in the FA Cup will keep him suspended for this game.

Injured: Max Power, Thelo Aasgaard, James McClean

Suspended: Gwion Edwards

Sheffield Wednesday vs Wigan Athletic Predicted XI

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Jordan Storey, Sam Hutchinson, Liam Palmer; Marvin Johnson, Barry Bannan, Massimo Luongo, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Jack Hunt; Sylla Sow, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing

Wigan Athletic Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ben Amos; Tendayi Darikwa, Curtis Tilt, Jack Whatmough, Joe Bennett; Graeme Shinnie, Tom Naylor; James McClean, Callum Lang, Gavin Massey; Stephen Humphrys

Sheffield Wednesday vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

Sheffield Wednesday have enjoyed a good goal-scoring run in their recent fixtures, scoring 11 times in their last five games. Wigan have scored five times in the same period.

The hosts have kept a clean sheet in their last three games and have had just one loss in their home games this season. The visiting side are unbeaten in their travels since the opening fixture of the season.

While the hosts have a long list of injuries for the game, they find themselves in a good run of form and the match is expected to end in a high-scoring draw.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-2 Wigan Athletic

Edited by Peter P