Shelbourne vs Hacken Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2025 

Shelbourne and Hacken will square off in a UEFA Conference League fixture on Thursday (October 2nd). The game will be played at the Tallaght Stadium.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 home win over Waterford in the Irish Premier Division. They went ahead through Alistair Coote's seventh-minute strike while Conan Noonan equalized in the 42nd minute. Harry Wood scored the match-winner from the spot in the 79th minute.
Hacken, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-0 home win over Norrkoping. Max Watson's own goal eight minutes into the second half put them in front while Isak Brusberg doubled their lead with 18 minutes left in regulation time.
The Goteborg outfit will shift their focus to the continent and booked their spot in the Conference League with a 7-3 aggregate win over CFR Cluj in the playoffs. Shelbourne qualified with a 5-1 aggregate win over Linfield.
Shelbourne vs Hacken Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Shelbourne are competing in the main stage of a European competition for the first time in their history.
- Eleven of Hacken's last 13 games across competitions saw at least one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Seven penalties have been awarded across Shelbourne's last eight games.
- Four of Hacken's last five competitive games have produced three goals or more.
- Four of Shelbourne's last six games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.
Shelbourne vs Hacken Prediction
Shelbourne are the designated home side but will have to play this game away from their regular home ground which fell short of UEFA standards. Nevertheless, the Reds will fancy their chances for success, having won four of their last six competitive games (one loss).
Hacken, for their part, are only competing in the main stage of a European competition for the second time in their history but are the more experienced side in this game.
Shelbourne are facing Swedish opposition for the first time in their history. Hacken faced Irish opposition in 2016, losing 2-1 on aggregate to Cork City in Europa League qualification.
We expect Jens Gustafsson's side to claim a narrow victory and clean sheet.
Prediction: Shelbourne 0-1 Hacken
Shelbourne vs Hacken Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Hacken to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals