Shenzhen vs Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Looking to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat in the Chinese Super League, Shenzhen host Chongqing Liangjiang at the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Center Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game off the back of a heavy 5-1 defeat against Guangzhou FC and will aim to quickly move on from that result.

Shenzhen failed to find their feet on Sunday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Cangzhou Mighty Lions.

The hosts raced to a two-goal lead through Zinhao Yan and an own goal from Zhang Yuan, but Brazilian forward Alan Kardec halved the deficit with a penalty in the 72nd minute.

Prior to that, Shenzhen fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Guangzhou City before losing 4-2 against Shandong Taishan.

The slump in form has seen Jose Carlos Granero’s men drop out of the AFC Champions League qualification race. They are currently fifth in the Super League table, four points behind Changchun Yatai in the AFC Champions League playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic were denied a second consecutive victory last time out as they suffered a 5-1 thumping at the hands of Guangzhou FC.

In a goal glut, Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho could only grab a consolation goal as the visitors simply ran riot.

This followed a 1-0 home victory against 10-men Qingdao FC last Thursday.

With 11 points from 13 games, Chang Woe-Ryong’s men are currently 11th on the log, four points above the relegation playoff places.

Shenzhen vs Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic Head-To-Head

Shenzhen have a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming seven wins from their previous 13 encounters. Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic have picked up five victories, while the spoils have been shared once.

Shenzhen Form Guide: W-W-L-L-L

Chongqing Liangjiang Form Guide: W-D-L-W-L

Shenzhen vs Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic Team News

Shenzhen

The hosts remain without the services of defender Morteza Pouraliganji, who has been sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Injured: Morteza Pouraliganji

Suspended: None

Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic

Barring any late fitness issues, the visitors head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Shenzhen vs Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic Predicted XI

Shenzhen Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lu Zhang; Yeljan Shinar, Mincheng Yuan, Zhang Yuan, Haolun Mi; Juan Quintero, Mubarak Wakaso, Dalun Zheng, Frank Acheampong; Alan Kardec, Lin Gao

Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic Predicted XI (3-4-3): Zhao Chen (GK); Shuai Yang, Dostonbek Tursunov, Shenglong Jiang; Le Liu, Honglin Dong, Xiyang Huang, Jing Feng; Miller Bolanos, Fernandinho, Congyao Yin

Shenzhen vs Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic Prediction

Both sides head into the game in poor form and will be looking to find their feet. Looking at past meetings between the two sides, this should be an entertaining contest.

However, we predict the hosts will claim a narrow win and complete the league double over the visitors as they have been the better side for most of the season.

Prediction: Shenzhen 2-0 Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic

Edited by Peter P