Shenzhen vs Guangzhou City prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Shenzhen and Guangzhou City will trade tackles in a Chinese Super League fixture on Tuesday.

Guanzhou City come into the game on the back of a convincing 4-2 victory over Qingdao FC. Tiago De Leonco, Ye Chugui, Guilherme and Jown Cardona all got on the scoresheet for the Guangzhou outfit.

The hosts picked up a narrow 2-1 victory over Guangzhou FC on Friday. Zheng Dalun and Gao Lin scored either side of Elkeson's goal to power their side to victory.

That win helped them climb up to second spot, level on 21 points with Group A leaders Shandong Taishan. Guangzhou City sit in fourth place with 14 points picked up from 10 games.

Shenzhen vs Guangzhou City Head-to-Head

Shenzhen have nine wins from their last 19 games against Guangzhou City. Six previous matches ended in a draw, while Guangzhou were victorious on four occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in May when Kardec Alan's brace helped Shenzhen pick up a 4-2 victory on matchday four of the current campaign.

The home side have won six and drawn three of their 10 league games this season. Guangzhou City have just three wins this term.

Shenzhen form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Guangzhou City form guide: W-L-D-D-D

Shenzhen vs Guangzhou City Team News

Shenzhen

Defender Morteza Pouraliganji is still sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. There are no suspensions for Shenzhen.

Injured: Morteza Pouraliganji

Suspension: None

Guangzhou City

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for Guangzhou City ahead of this encounter.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Shenzhen vs Guangzhou City Predicted XI

Shenzhen Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lu Zhang; Yeljan Shinar, Mincheng Yuan, Zhang Yuan, Haolun Mi; Juan Quintero, Mubarak Wakaso, Yuan Zhang, Frank Acheampong; Alan Kardec, Lin Gao

Guangzhou City Predicted XI (5-4-1): Jiaqi Han; Xiaotian Yang, Pengefi Han, Zhengyu Huang, Jihong Jiang, Miao Tang; Chugui Ye, Mousa Dembele, Gong Zhang, Guilherme; Tiago De Leonco

Shenzhen vs Guangzhou City Prediction

Shenzhen are favorites in this game and Guangzhou City's erratic form in recent weeks does not suggest that they have the wherewithal to offer much of a challenge.

The two sides are high-pressing, expansive teams, so plenty of goalmouth action can be expected. However, the hosts have been more emphatic this term and will be keen to pick up another victory to keep their title ambitions going.

We are predicting a win for Shenzhen in an exciting game.

Prediction: Shenzhen 3-1 Guanzghou City

