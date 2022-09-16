Sheriff Tiraspol - Manchester United: Red Devils' Player Ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first goal of the season | UEFA Europa League 2022-23

Manchester United defeated Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, September 15.

Sheriff made a strong start to their European campaign last week. They won 3-0 away at Omonia Nicosia. The hosts came into this game in the top spot in the group ahead of Real Sociedad.

United, on the other hand, lost 1-0 at home to Sociedad in their previous game. Erik ten Hag fielded a strong lineup as he looked to secure his first win in Europe with his new club.

Manchester United made a good start to the game, looking sharp in their movements as they maintained a good shape. Sheriff, however, were no pushovers as they played some slick football as well. The visitors had better chances and were the first team on the scoresheet.

Christian Eriksen played the ball into Jadon Sancho's path, which he controlled and slotted into the goal with a controlled finish. He put United 1-0 ahead after just 17 minutes. Most of the visitors' attacking play began on the left flank, with Tyrell Malacia initiating the moves.

Manchester United continued to push forward in search of a second goal which would put them in a comfortable position. They were handed an opportunity a few minutes before half-time as Patrick Kpozo committed a foul in his own box.

The referee awarded a penalty and showed a yellow card to the defender. Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to score his first goal of the season to make it 2-0 after 39 minutes. It was the 21st spot-kick he has scored for United. The visitors went into the break with a comfortable two-goal lead.

Ten Hag replaced McTominay with Casemiro as he looked to give the Brazilian some crucial minutes before the international break. Manchester United played with a bit more patience in their build-up. They did not show as much urgency as they did in the first half, looking content to defend their lead.

Sheriff, on the other hand, dropped off completely as they were lethargic and lacked enthusiasm. It was all United in the second period as the visitors were content to just knock the ball around to run down the clock. Both managers made a host of changes to rotate their squads.

Sheriff failed to trouble the scorekeeper as they lost 2-0 to Manchester United. That said, let's take a look at the visitors' player ratings from the game.

Manchester United Player Ratings

David De Gea - 7/10

De Gea was seldom tested by Sheriff's players and had very little to do. However, he made two good saves and played three accurate long balls en route to keeping a clean sheet.

Diogo Dalot - 7/10

Dalot made a bright start and often ventured forward in attack. On one occasion, he arrived in Sheriff's 18-yard box and was fouled, which resulted in a penalty. He won three of his five duels, making two tackles and one block. He also played one key pass.

Raphael Varane - 7/10

Varane looked solid in defense for United. He won seven of his 10 duels, making three clearances and one interception. He also played three accurate long balls.

Lisandro Martinez - 7/10

Martinez used his physicality well, leading his teammates with instructions. He won two of his four duels, making four clearances and one tackle. He completed 87 passes with 91% accuracy, including six accurate long balls.

Tyrell Malacia - 7.5/10

Malacia was involved in several duels with Sheriff's players. He won five of his 11 duels, making three tackles and one interception. He played one key pass, one long ball and one cross.

Scott McTominay - 7/10

McTominay made a decent start to the game and passed the ball around well. He passed the ball with 77% accuracy, including one long ball. He also won eight of his 10 duels and was subbed off at half-time.

Christian Eriksen - 7.5/10

Eriken provided an assist for Manchester United's opening goal scored by Sancho. He played two key passes, one accurate cross and five accurate long balls. He also won his only duel.

Antony - 6.5/10

Antony made a slightly slow start to the game. However, he soon found his feet and played well. He played two key passes and created one big chance in the first period. The Brazilian also won six of his 10 duels.

Bruno Fernandes - 7.5/10

Fernandes played a key role as he advanced the ball into dangerous areas. He was exceptional on the ball and sparked many of Manchester United's attacks. He won five out of six duels, completed all three of his dribbles and played one long ball.

Jadon Sancho - 7.5/10

Sancho continued in his rich vein of scoring form as he netted his side's opener with a lovely finish. He attempted another shot which was also on target. He also won all four of his duels.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 7/10

Ronaldo made a slow start to the game. However, he doubled Manchester United's lead from the penalty spot after 39 minutes. He attempted two other shots which were unfortunately wide of the mark. Ronaldo was subbed off after 81 minutes.

Substitutes

Casemiro - 6.5/10

Casemiro replaced McTominay at half-time and had a decent second period.

Luke Shaw - 6.5/10

Shaw came on for Dalot after 70 minutes and had a good game.

Anthony Elanga - 6/10

Elanga replaced Ronaldo for the closing stages as ten Hag looked for active pressing in the final third.

Harry Maguire & Alejandro Garnacho - N/A

The pair came on close to the end of the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar