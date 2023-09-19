Sheriff Tiraspol vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21, 2023

Sheriff Tiraspol and AS Roma kick off their Europa League campaign at the Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena on Thursday (September 21).

The hosts returned to winning ways in the Super Liga, steamrolling Floresti 5-1 at the Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena on Saturday. Roberto Bordin’s men had kicked off their Moldovan top-flight campaign with four wins victories before losing 1-0 to Milsami on August 27.

Sheriff now turn their attention to the Europa League, where they picked up a 3-2 aggregate win over Klaksvíkar Ítróttarfelag in the playoffs to reach the group stage.

Meanwhile, Roma got their Serie A campaign up and running, cruising to a resounding 7-0 win over Empoli at the weekend. Before that, Mourinho’s men were winless in four league games, picking up one point.

Roma qualified for this season’s Europa League after finishing sixth in Serie A last season, with 63 points.

Sheriff Tiraspol vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Sheriff are unbeaten in eight of their last nine games across competitions, winning six, since August.

Roma are winless in eight competitive away games, losing five, since a 1-0 win at Torino on April 8.

Sheriff have won their six home games across competitions this season scoring 21 times and conceding thrice.

Sheriff Tiraspol vs AS Roma Prediction

While Sheriff have flown out the blocks, they should expect a sterner challenge from a formidable Roma side. Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two sides, expect the visitors to claim all three points.

Prediction: Sheriff 1-3 Roma

Sheriff Tiraspol vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in Roma’s last eight games.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Roma have not kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven games.)