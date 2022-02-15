Sheriff Tiraspol vs Braga prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

UEFA Europa League action returns for the playoffs phase this week and in their first leg fixture, Sheriff Tiraspol invite Braga to Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena on Thursday.

The hosts finished third in Group D of the UEFA Champions League to secure a place in the playoffs for round 16 in the competition. Their group stage campaign included a famous 2-1 win at Real Madrid.

Braga finished second in Group F of the Europa League to set up a clash with the Moldovian side.

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Braga Head-to-Head

This will be the first-ever competitive meeting between the two sides. This will be the first appearance in the knockout stage of any European competition for the home side.

Braga finished as the runners-up in the 2010-11 edition as they lost out to Porto 1-0 in the final. The Archbishops have lost three of their last four away games in the competition.

Sheriff Tiraspol form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-L

Braga form guide (Primeira Liga): W-L-W-W-L

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Braga Team News

Sheriff Tiraspol

There are no injury concerns for The Yellow-Blacks, who will be playing their first competitive game of the year here. Defender Gustavo Dulanto and midfielder Edmund Addo will be suspended for the game on account of yellow card accumulation.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Gustavo Dulanto, Edmund Addo

Braga

Nuno Sequeira and Lucas Mineiro will miss the game on account of ligament and muscle injuries respectively. The visiting side will also have a player suspended for the game. On-loan defender Diogo Leite will be suspended for the game due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: Nuno Sequeira, Lucas Mineiro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Diogo Leite

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Braga Predicted XI

Sheriff Tiraspol Predicted XI (4-3-3): Giorgos Athanasiadis (GK); Fernando Costanza, Danilo Arboleda, Stjepan Radeljić, Cristiano; Dimitrios Kolovos, Bruno Felipe Souza da Silva, Sebastien Thill; Adama Traore, Serafim Cojocari, Momo Yansané

Braga Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Matheus (GK); Bruno Rodrigues, Vitor Tormena, Paulo Oliveira; Fabiano Silva, Andre Horta, Andre Castro, Wenderson Galeno; Iuri Medeiros, Ricardo Horta; Abel Ruiz

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Braga Prediction

The hosts have not played a game in over two months and might struggle against the Portuguese side. Braga have a couple of losses and three wins in their last five outings, having scored seven goals and conceding three in the same period.

We expect the visiting side to come out on top here given their better record in the competition.

Prediction: Sheriff Tiraspol 0-1 Braga.

