Sheriff Tiraspol vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

European football returns this week and will see Sheriff Tiraspol host Inter Milan in the fourth matchday of the UEFA Champions League group stages.

Sheriff Tiraspol have performed brilliantly in their debut Champions League campaign.

After beating Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 in their opening game, Sheriff Tiraspol picked up a famous 2-1 win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, they fell to a 3-1 defeat to Inter Milan in their last game.

Sheriff Tiraspol sit second in their group with six points from three games. They are joint on points with first-placed Real Madrid and will be looking to continue their strong performances on Wednesday.

Inter Milan have had a rather slow start to their Champions League campaign. They lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in their first game before playing out a goalless draw against Shakhtar Donetsk. Inter Milan, however, picked up their first win last time out with a 4-1 win over Sheriff Tiraspol.

The Italians sit third in the group, three points behind the top two teams. They will be looking for back-to-back wins on Wednesday to keep their hopes of qualification alive.

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

The two sides met for the first time in their last Champions League outing. Inter Milan won the game 3-1 at the San Siro. Edin Dzeko gave the home side the lead before Sebastian Thill leveled the scores with a brilliant free-kick. However, goals from Arturo Vidal and Stefan de Vrij saw the points go to Inter Milan.

Sheriff Tiraspol Form Guide (UEFA Champions League): W-W-L

Inter Milan Form Guide (UEFA Champions League): L-D-W

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Inter Milan Team News

Sheriff Tiraspol

Lovro Bizjak remains the only injury absentee for the hosts ahead of their game on Wednesday.

Injured: Lovro Bizjak

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan

The Italians have a fully fit squad available ahead of their trip to Moldova.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Sheriff Tiraspol Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Giorgos Athanasiadis; Fernando Costanza, Danilo Arboleda, Gustavo Dulanto, Cristiano; Edmund Addo, Sebastien Thill; Adama Traore, Dimitrios Kolovos, Bruno; Frank Castañeda

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic; Joaquin Correa, Edin Dzeko

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Inter Milan Prediction

Sheriff Tiraspol have already exceeded expectations in their Champions League campaign so far and will be excused for any shortcomings in their next games. However, the Moldovan outfit will be looking to make a point in the tournament by advancing to the knockout stages.

Inter Milan have failed to advance from the group stages in their last three Champions League campaigns and will be desperate to end that trend. With the visitors in good form ahead of the game on Wednesday, they should be able to secure a decisive win.

Prediction: Sheriff Tiraspol 1-3 Inter Milan

