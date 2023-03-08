Sheriff Tiraspol vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2023 

Sheriff Tiraspol host Nice at the Zimbru Stadium on Thursday (March 9) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League last 16.

The hosts lost 1-0 to Partizan in the knockout playoff first leg of the continental showpiece last month. Sheriff, though, rallied through a Cedric Badolo penalty and two brilliant Mouhamed Diop strikes to move through on aggregate. Sheriff won 3-0 against Dacia Buiucani in the Cupa Moldova last weekend.

Nice, meanwhile, managed a top-spot finish in their group despite struggling in the league under former manager Lucien Favre. The Swiss has since been dismissed. and the Ligue 1 outfit are now flying under new boss Didier Digard, most recently playing out a 1-1 draw against Auxerre.

The visitors are set to make their Conference League knockout stage debut this week and will look to kick things off with a win.

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first meeting between Sheriff and Nice.

The hosts have had just two meetings against French opposition, drawing and losing one.

Six of Nice's 11 league wins this season have come on the road.

Sheriff are the only side in the Moldovan Super Liga this season yet to taste defeat at home.

Zholto-Chornyye have the best offensive record in the Super Liga this season. scoring 24 times.

The Eaglets have scored 34 goals in Ligue 1 this season, the joint-fewest of all teams in the top half of the standings.

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Nice Prediction

Sheriff are on a run of back-to-back victories and have now won five of their last six games across competitions. They have won three of their last four home games.

Nice are on a brilliant nine-game unbeaten run, winning seven. They have won their last three games on the road and should come out on top.

Prediction: Sheriff Tiraspol 0-2 Nice

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nice

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last eight games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of the hosts' last five competitive games.)

