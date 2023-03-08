Sheriff Tiraspol vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2023 

Sheriff Tiraspol host Nice at the Zimbru Stadium on Thursday (March 9) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League last 16.
The hosts lost 1-0 to Partizan in the knockout playoff first leg of the continental showpiece last month. Sheriff, though, rallied through a Cedric Badolo penalty and two brilliant Mouhamed Diop strikes to move through on aggregate. Sheriff won 3-0 against Dacia Buiucani in the Cupa Moldova last weekend.
Nice, meanwhile, managed a top-spot finish in their group despite struggling in the league under former manager Lucien Favre. The Swiss has since been dismissed. and the Ligue 1 outfit are now flying under new boss Didier Digard, most recently playing out a 1-1 draw against Auxerre.
The visitors are set to make their Conference League knockout stage debut this week and will look to kick things off with a win.
Sheriff Tiraspol vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Thursday's game will mark the first meeting between Sheriff and Nice.
- The hosts have had just two meetings against French opposition, drawing and losing one.
- Six of Nice's 11 league wins this season have come on the road.
- Sheriff are the only side in the Moldovan Super Liga this season yet to taste defeat at home.
- Zholto-Chornyye have the best offensive record in the Super Liga this season. scoring 24 times.
- The Eaglets have scored 34 goals in Ligue 1 this season, the joint-fewest of all teams in the top half of the standings.
Sheriff Tiraspol vs Nice Prediction
Sheriff are on a run of back-to-back victories and have now won five of their last six games across competitions. They have won three of their last four home games.
Nice are on a brilliant nine-game unbeaten run, winning seven. They have won their last three games on the road and should come out on top.
Prediction: Sheriff Tiraspol 0-2 Nice
Sheriff Tiraspol vs Nice Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Nice
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last eight games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of the hosts' last five competitive games.)