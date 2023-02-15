Sheriff Tiraspol vs Partizan Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16, 2023

Sheriff Tiraspol will host Partizan at the Zimbru Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout playoffs on Thursday (February 16).

Partizan are on a run of consecutive wins over the hosts and will look to extend their dominance in the fixture.

FK Partizan @FKPartizanBG Još dana nas deli od prve utakmice prolećnog dela takmičenja u UEFA Jošdana nas deli od prve utakmice prolećnog dela takmičenja u UEFA @europacnfleague baraž za 1/8 finala, protiv ekipe Šerifa iz Tiraspolja! ⚽️ Još 2️⃣ dana nas deli od prve utakmice prolećnog dela takmičenja u UEFA @europacnfleague baraž za 1/8 finala, protiv ekipe Šerifa iz Tiraspolja! https://t.co/sWqzc3rF6a

Sheriff returned to action on Wednesday with a 2-1 friendly loss against FC Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih. The Moldovan outfit’s last game in November 9 was a 2-0 win over FC Milsami Orhei in the league.

Sheriff are one of the sides who have dropped into the Conference League after finishing third in Group E of the Europa League with six points from as many games.

Meanwhile, Partizan were sent crashing down to earth last time out, as they were thrashed 4-0 by Mladost in the Serbian Superliga. That followed a 1-0 victory over FK Napredak Kruševac on February 5m which snapped their five-game winless run.

Partizan now return to the Conference League, where they finished second in Group D, behind first-placed OGC Nice on goal difference.

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Partizan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between Sheriff and Partizan, with the Serbian side both games.

They first met in the first round of the Champions League qualifiers in 2005, with Partizan winning both legs 1-0.

FK Partizan @FKPartizanBG KRAJ: FK Partizan : FK Mladost GAT KRAJ: FK PartizanFK Mladost GAT ⌛KRAJ: FK Partizan 0️⃣:4️⃣ FK Mladost GAT https://t.co/KknDYkO0z3

Partizan have won once in their last seven games, losing three.

Sheriff are on a three-game winning streak at home since a 2-0 loss to Real Sociedad in the Europa League in October.

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Partizan Prediction

Sheriff have been in action just once since early November and could be in for a tough 90 minutes against Partizan. However, the Serbian side have struggled to grind out results since the turn of the year, managing just two wins in nine outings. Both sides should cancel out each other’s efforts and hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Sheriff Tiraspol 1-1 Partizan

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Partizan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Partizan’s last six games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of Sheriff’s last seven games.)

