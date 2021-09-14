Sheriff Tiraspol vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Sheriff Tiraspol will become the first side from Moldova to play a UEFA Champions League game when they take on Shakhtar Donetsk at Sheriff Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors head into the game off the back of a 2-0 win over SC Dnipro-1 and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Sheriff became the first-ever side from the Moldovan Divizia Nationala to qualify for the Champions League after they saw off Dinamo Zagreb in the qualifiers.

The hosts head into the game with sky-high confidence following their 2-0 victory over FC Petrocub Hindesti last time out.

Second-half goals from Frank Castañeda and Jasurbek Yakhshiboev in a five-minute spell were enough to hand the reigning Moldavian champions all three points.

With 12 points from five games, Sheriff Tiraspol are currently fourth in the Moldavian top-flight, albeit with four games in hand over most of their rivals.

Meanwhile, Shakhtar Donetsk returned to winning ways last time out when they cruised to a 2-0 victory over SC Dnipro-1.

With both sides level on points heading into the game, goals from Fernando and Lassina Traore were enough to hand the Miners all three points.

This followed a disappointing 1-1 draw against FC Minaj when they faced off at the Mynay-Arena on 29 August.

Shakhtar Donetsk head into Wednesday’s game unbeaten in their last seven outings in all competitions, picking up five wins and two draws.

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Shakhtar Donetsk Head-To-Head

This will be the third meeting between the sides. Shakhtar Donetsk have been the better side in their previous two encounters, claiming one draw and one win.

Sheriff Tiraspol Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Shakhtar Donetsk Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-W

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Shakhtar Donetsk Team News

Sheriff Tiraspol

The newcomers will have to cope without the duo of Moussa Kyabou and Lovro Bizjak, who have both been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Moussa Kyabou, Lovro Bizjak

Suspended: None

Shakhtar Donetsk

The Ukrainian side will be without the services of goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin, who has been sidelined through a knee problem.

Injured: Anatolii Trubin

Suspended: None

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Shakhtar Donetsk Predicted XI

Sheriff Tiraspol Predicted XI (4-3-3): Georgios Athanasiadis; Fernando Costanza, Arboleda Hurtado, Gustavo Dulanto, Cristiano; Edmund Addo, Sebastian Thill, Adama Traore; Dimitrios Kolovos, Frank Castañeda, Luvannor Henrique

Shakhtar Donetsk Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andriy Pyatov; Dodô, Vitão, Marlon, Mykola Matviyenko; Maycon, Alan Patrick; Tetê, Marcos Antonio, Manor Solomon; Lassina Traore

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction

Sheriff Tiraspol will look to pick up their first-ever point in the competition and begin their European campaign on a good note.

However, they go up against an experienced Shakhtar side they have failed to beat in two previous attempts.

We predict Shakhtar will capitalize on Sheriff’s inexperience and come away with the win.

Prediction: Sheriff Tiraspol 0-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

