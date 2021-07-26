Sheriff vs Alashkert prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22

Sheriff Tiraspol will host Alashkert at the Stadionul Sheriff on Wednesday in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier.

The hosts hold the advantage in the tie, having picked up a narrow 1-0 victory in the first leg away from home. Silva Henrique found the back of the net in the 84th minute to give Sheriff a marginal advantage.

That victory put the Moldovan champions in the driving seat for the tie and they will be looking to complete the job on home soil.

Alashkert saw off Welsh champions Connah's Quay with a 3-2 aggregate victory to get to this stage. Sheriff ran riot against Teuta, with a 5-0 aggregate victory helping them progress to this stage.

The winner of this tie will trade tackles with either Kairat or Red Star Belgrade in the third round of the qualifiers next month.

Sheriff vs Alashkert Head-to-Head

The first leg meeting between the two sides last week was their first fixture against one another on the continental stage.

Sheriff posted consecutive losses on the domestic scene. With a shock league defeat to Balti on home turf coming after they fell to St George in the Moldovan Super Cup. They have, however, responded to those setbacks with three successive victories on the continent.

Alashkert are due to kick off league action next weekend when Ararat-Armenia pay them a visit.

Sheriff form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-L

Alashkert form guide: L-W-D

Sheriff vs Alashkert Team News

Sheriff

Winger Andriy Bliznichenko has been sidelined with an injury. The hosts have no suspension worries ahead of the match.

Injury: Andriy Bliznichenko

Suspension: None

Alashkert

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the Armenian champions.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Sheriff vs Alashkert Predicted XI

Sheriff Predicted XI (4-4-2): Georgios Athanasidiadis (GK); Cristiano, Gustavo Dulanto, Danilo Hurtado, Keston Julien; Adama Traore, Sebastian Thill, Moussa Kyabou, Nadrey Dago; Frank Castaneda, Silva de Sousa

Alashkert Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ognjen Cancarevic (GK); Tiago Cameta, Didier Kadio, James, Taron Voskanyan; David Khurtsidze, David Davidyan, Rumyan Hovsepyan, Wangu Gome; Aleksandar Glisic, Jose Embalo

Sheriff vs Alashkert Prediction

Sheriff's one-goal advantage can easily be wiped out but their superior defensive nous, especially on home soil, means Alashkert will have their work cut out.

Yuriy Vernydub's side will play with contained freedom, as they are not in need of goals compared to their visitors. We are predicting a comfortable victory for Sheriff in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Sheriff 2-0 Alashkert

