Alashkert vs Sheriff prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22 

Alashkert will host Sheriff in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League second round qualifier.

The home side finished as Armenian champions last season and saw off Connah's Quay in the first round of the qualifiers with a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Vincent Bezecourt scored the match-winner seconds after being introduced in extra time to help Alshkert pick up a narrow 1-0 win in the second leg.

Sheriff were dominant in their tie with Teuta. The Moldovan champions secured progress with a 5-0 aggregate victory, with Adama Traore scoring a sixth-minute winner in the second leg.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Alashkert vs Sheriff Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the sides and they will each go all out for victory. The winner of this tie will face either Kairat or Red Star Belgrade in the next round of the qualifiers.

Sheriff have already started domestic action in the new campaign. They posted losses in the Moldova Super Cup, as well as their opening game of the new league season.

Alashkert form guide: W-D

Sheriff form guide: W-W-L-L

Alashkert vs Sheriff Team News

Alashkert

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Sheriff

Winger Andriy Bliznichenko has been sidelined with an injury. Sheriff's have no suspension worries ahead of the match.

Injury: Andriy Bliznichenko

Suspension: None

Alashkert vs Sheriff Predicted XI

Alashkert Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ognjen Cancarevic (GK); Tiago Cameta, Didier Kadio, Mihailo Jovanovic, Taron Voskanyan; David Khurtsidze, David Davidyan, Rumyan Hovsepyan, Wangu Gome; Aleksandar Glisic, Jose Embalo

Sheriff Predicted XI (4-4-2): Georgios Athanasidiadis (GK); Cristiano, Gustavo Dulanto, Danilo Hurtado, Keston Julien; Adama Traore, Sebastian Thill, Moussa Kyabou, Nadrey Dago; Frank Castaneda, Silva de Sousa

Alashkert vs Sheriff Prediction

Sheriff are slight favorites and have been buoyed by their convincing victories over Teuta across both legs. Alashkert, by contrast, struggled to see off Connah's Quay in a tie that they were expected to win easily.

The visitors have a higher pedigree on the continent and have better players who can make a difference. We are predicting a comfortable victory for Sheriff Tiraspol.

Prediction: Alashkert 0-2 Sheriff

Also See: Dinamo Zagreb vs Omonia Nicosia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22

Edited by Peter P