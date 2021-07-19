Create
Dinamo Zagreb vs Omonia Nicosia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22

Dinamo Zagreb host Omonia in their UEFA Champions League qualifying fixture on Tuesday
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Modified Jul 19, 2021, 04:28 AM ET

1 hr ago

Preview

Dinamo Zagreb entertain Omonia Nicosia at the Stadion Maksimir in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 qualifying action on Tuesday.

The Croatian side secured their place in the second round of qualifying thanks to a 5-2 win on aggregate over Valur. Omonia secured direct entry into the second round through the champions' path and this will be their second competitive fixture of the 2021-22 campaign.

They were in action in the Cypriot Super Cup last week, in which they defeated Anorthosis 3-2 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 in regular time.

Dinamo Zagreb are a regular participant in UEFA competitions and last season made it all the way to the Europa League quarter-finals. Omonia have never qualified for the Champions League finals and made their maiden appearance in the Europa League last season.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Omonia Nicosia Head-to-Head

The two clubs are yet to face each other in a competitive fixture.

Dinamo Zagreb form guide (all competitions): L-W-W

Omonia form guide (all competitions): W

Dinamo Zagreb vs Omonia Nicosia Team News

Dinamo Zagreb

Dinamo lost their opening fixture of the Prva HNL and we expect head coach Damir Krznar to make a few changes to the starting XI here. Sadegh Moharrami is the only injury concern.

The defender has recovered from a knee injury and has been training since last week. It remains to be seen whether Krznar risks starting Moharrami here.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Sadegh Moharrami

Suspension: None

Omonia

There is just one injury concern for the visiting side here. Winger Ernest Asante suffered a ruptured crucial ligament in April and has been ruled out for a substantial period.

Iyayi Believe Atiemwen has joined the club on a season-long loan from Dinamo Zagreb but might not feature in this fixture.

Injuries: Ernest Asante

Doubtful: Iyayi Believe Atiemwen

Suspension: None

Dinamo Zagreb vs Omonia Nicosia Predicted XI

Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic; Stefan Ristovski, Rasmus Lauritsen, Dino Perić, Josip Šutalo; Luka Ivanusec, Arijan Ademi, Kristijan Jakic; Bruno Petković, Mislav Orsic, Mario Gavranović

Omonia Nicosia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fabiano; Tomas Hubocan, Paris Psaltis, Adam Lang, Jan Lecjaks; Shehu Abdullahi, Jordi Gomez; Eric Bautheac, Fotios Paopoulis, Michal Duris; Marko Šćepović

Dinamo Zagreb vs Omonia Nicosia Prediction

At first glance, Dinamo Zagreb look like the favorites here, given a better squad quality and experience in European competitions. Omonia also have a good squad but have played just one competitive game this season and might not be able to produce a convincing display in this away fixture.

We predict a narrow win for the Croatian side in this first-leg fixture.

Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 Omonia Nicosia

