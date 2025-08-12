Sheriff vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14th 2025 

Sheriff Tiraspol and Anderlecht will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League third round qualification tie on Thursday (August 14th). The game will be played at Zimbru Stadium.

The visitors hold a comfortable three-goal advantage in the tie, having claimed a 3-0 home win in the first leg in Belgium last week. Nilson Angulo, Kasper Dolberg and Yari Verschaeren scored to inspire the win.

Sheriff followed up that defeat with a 3-0 home win over Politehnica UTM in the Moldovan Super Liga over the weekend. An eventful first half saw the home side score three goals through Amarildo Gjoni, Elijah Odede and Soumaila Magassouba and also get reduced to 10 men following Gjoni's dismissal.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat at home to Zulte Waregem in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League. Tobias Hedl, Serxho Ujka and Jeppe Erenbjerg scored a goal each to help the visitors leave with all three points.

The winner of this tie will face either AEK Athens or Aris Limassol in the playoffs, while the losers will be eliminated from the competition.

Sheriff vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Anderlecht were victorious in all three games between both sides by a 9-1 aggregate scoreline.

Five of Sheriff's last six games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Four of Anderlecht's last five games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Sheriff have lost seven of their last eight qualification games in European club competition (one win).

Anderlecht have won just one of their last five away games in European competition (three losses).

Seven of Sheriff's last nine home games in Europe to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Sheriff vs Anderlecht Prediction

Sheriff have had a torrid time in UEFA club competition qualifiers in recent times. The Moldovan giants have won just one of their last eight home games in Europe (six losses).

Anderlecht, for their part, have dominated this fixture and their comprehensive win in the first leg highlighted the gulf in class between the two sides.

Both clubs started the season in the Europa League but one of them will be knocked out of Europe here. Backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Sheriff 1-2 Anderlecht

Sheriff vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Anderlecht to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More