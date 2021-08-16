Sheriff vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifier 2021-22 

Sheriff Tiraspol welcome Dinamo Zagreb to the Stadionul Sheriff on Tuesday for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff tie.

The home side saw off Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade with a 2-1 aggregate victory to qualify for this stage.

Dinamo Zagreb also progressed over Legia Warsaw by the same aggregate scoreline to get to the playoff round.

The Croatian champions followed up their away victory over Legia with another narrow 1-0 victory over Gorica in the league on Friday. An own goal by Albi Doka gave Dinamo Zagreb all three points.

Sheriff had the weekend off following their mid-week victory over Red Star Belgrade last week.

A direct place in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League awaits the winner of this tie, while the loser will drop down to the Europa League group stage.

Sheriff vs Dinamo Zagreb Head-to-Head

This is the fourth time that the sides have been paired in two-legged UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

Dinamo Zagreb have been far superior, with four victories registered in their previous six meetings. Sheriff Tiraspol are yet to register a victory, while two matches ended in draws.

Both draws came in their first qualifier in 2010 with both legs ending in a 1-1 draw, but Sheriff qualified via a penalty shootout.

The hosts are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run, with seven matches in this sequence ending in victories.

Dinamo Zagreb are unbeaten in seven, with five victories and two draws registered in this sequence.

Sheriff form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Dinamo Zagreb form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-W

Sheriff vs Dinamo Zagreb Team News

Sheriff

Moussa Kyabou and Andriy Bliznichenko have both been sidelined for the Moldovan champions through injuries. Frank Castanda will miss the visit of Dinamo Zagreb due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Moussa Kyabou, Andriy Bliznichenko

Suspension: None

Dinamo Zagreb

Rasmus Lauritsen (groin) is the only known injury concern for the visitors. There are no suspension concerns for manager Damir Krznar.

Injury: Rasmus Lauritsen

Suspension: None

Sheriff vs Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI

Sheriff Predicted XI (4-3-3): Georgios Athanasiadis (GK); Cristiano, Arboleda Hurtado, Gustavo Dulanto, Keston Julien; Dimitris Kolovos, Edmund Addo, Sebastian Thill; Frank Castaneda, Momo Yansane, Adama Traore

Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic (GK); Bartol Franjic, Rasmus Lauritsen, Kevin Theophile-Catherine, Stefan Ritsovski; Kristijan Jakic, Lovro Majer, Josip Misic; Mislav Orsic, Bruno Petkovic, Luka Ivanusec

Sheriff vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction

The two sides are highly compact and defensive and the stakes in the match could see both teams apply extra caution to their play.

Although one side could narrowly secure the win, we are predicting a low-scoring draw, leaving the second leg open.

Prediction: Sheriff 1-1 Dinamo Zagreb

